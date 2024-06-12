There’s a high anticipation to see what the Seattle Seahawks’ new system will look like under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, and the answer why is pretty simple.

Grubb comes to the Seahawks after two wildly successful years as the OC for the UW Huskies, where he ran a creative, high-flying scheme that made great use of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s passing ability to a trio of talented wide receivers: fellow 2024 top-10 NFL Draft pick Rome Odunze, second-round selection Ja’Lynn Polk and third-rounder Jalen McMillan.

If anybody would know how Grubb is applying his offense at Seahawks headquarters in Renton, it’s somebody who plays a role in that offense. Luckily for us, second-year wide receiver Jake Bobo joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Tuesday – the first day of the Hawks’ mandatory minicamp this week – and shared some insight that should cause excitement among the fanbase.

Why’s that? Expect to see the unexpected when it comes to Seattle’s wide receiver corps led by No. 14 DK Metcalf, No. 16 Tyler Lockett and No. 11 Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“He’s kind of moving everybody around,” Bobo said of Grubb, “so you’re gonna see 14 in spots you didn’t necessarily see him last year. You’re gonna see Jax and Lock in spots you didn’t see last year, so it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

While Bobo noted that the Seahawks are “still kind of developing game plan-type stuff,” he also said the team is already making good progress in learning Grubb’s offense even though it’s quite the departure from last year’s system.

“To be honest with you, it’s all brand new,” he said. “It’s all terminology changes, but at the end of the day, everybody kind of runs the same scheme. Now what’s different about Coach G is he likes to mix it up a little bit and throw in a bunch of wrinkles that in a regular offense would just be considered just that: wrinkles. But they’re kind of part of our base installs right now, so we’ve got a lot in. There’s a lot going on, but when it comes together, and it’s starting to right now, it’s gonna be really fun to watch.”

