CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win Tickets to see Judas Priest at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett!

Jun 14, 2024, 12:34 PM

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Judas Priest live at Angel of the Winds Arena on October 9, 2024! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, June 17 through Sunday, June 23, 2024

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

 

Contests & Events

Buhner Buzz Night is Back on June 13th!

Buhner Buzz Night is back on June 13th when the Mariners take on the Chicago White Sox!

7 days ago

Win Tickets to see Paul Zerdin at Snoqualmie Casino!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win four tickets to see Paul Zerdin at Snoqualmie Casino on September 7, 2024!

7 days ago

Meet Bigfoot and enter to win a Miller Light Varsity Style Jacket!

Miller Lite has your chance to win a Miller Lite Varsity style jacket!

8 days ago

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home!

11 days ago

Women of Inspiration Award Nominations

Seattle Sports and the Seattle Chapter of WISE (Women in Sports and Events) is seeking nominations for the Women of Inspiration Award.

12 days ago

Win Tickets to see George Lopez at Pantages Theater in Tacoma!

Seattle Sports and Tacoma City Theaters are giving you the chance to win two tickets to see George Lopez!

14 days ago

