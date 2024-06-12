Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Sounders to introduce their own ring of honor at Lumen Field

Jun 12, 2024, 4:11 PM

Seattle Sounders Circle of Legends...

Seattle Sounders fans hold their scarves up before the game at Lumen Field on Nov. 26, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


The Seattle Sounders will have a new area at their home stadium to point to that honors their franchise history.

The team announced Wednesday that it will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Sounders FC by introducing the Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends at Lumen Field.

Much like the Seattle Seahawks’ Ring of Honor that adorns the stadium, the Circle of Legends will highlight “the best to ever wear the shield,” the Sounders said in a post on their official website.

“Over the past five decades, a select few have distinguished themselves as the greatest players, coaches, and builders ever to give their Full 90,” continues the post. “And they are deserving of the highest recognition a club can offer.”

The Sounders will use a “collaborative process to identify and elect the chosen,” with “only those individuals deemed worthy – by the faithful, by the Sounders community” to be “elected and enshrined.”

Fans, alumni, club representative, media and the Alliance Council will all have a say in who goes into the Circle of Legends, according to the Sounders.

The inaugural inductee will be the 1974 NASL Seattle Sounders team that started it all. They will go into the Circle of Legends prior to Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against Minnesota, which is billed as the Sounders’ 50th Anniversary Match. The pre-match ceremonies are set to start at 7:10 p.m.

Potential Circle of Legends members can fit under one of four categories: MLS players (2009-present day), veteran players (1974-2008), coaches (regardless of era), and builders (broadcasters, executives, community members, Alliance Council).

Click here for more details, including the eligibility criteria and process.

The Sounders are currently 10th in the 14-team MLS Western Conference with 18 points in the standings. They hold a 4-7-6 record through 17 contests.

