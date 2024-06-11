Chaos ball is alive and well for the first-place Seattle Mariners.

The M’s came back from a four-run deficit on Monday night for one of the wildest wins of the year, an 8-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox that was capped off in the bottom of the ninth inning by a rocket of a walk-off grand slam by Cal Raleigh.

Recap: Raleigh’s walk-off slam lifts Mariners over White Sox 8-4

Raleigh was maybe lucky to still be in the game, as he was in a confrontation with the home plate umpire in the eighth inning after taking issue with a called third strike that was in off the plate. Manager Scott Servais joined Raleigh in complaining, earning himself an ejection that likely saved Raleigh from being tossed himself.

Watch Raleigh order a grand salami to go here.

As great as that is with the TV call, the call Rick Rizzs made on the Seattle Sports radio broadcast will probably tug at the heartstrings for those who know their Mariners history. Click the link below to find that video.

Mariners radio call of Raleigh’s walk-off grand salami is an instant classic

That wasn’t the only bit of chaos on the night from the American League West leaders.

After Raleigh struck out in the eighth, Mitch Haniger delivered a two-run single that cut the White Sox lead to 4-3. Where things really got crazy, however, was the next at-bat by Luke Raley. With runners on the corners, Raley dropped a perfect bunt down the third-base line on a 99 mph fastball from Chicago’s Michael Kopech that was up and in, scoring Josh Rojas from third and tying the game.

A better bunt you may never see.

Luke Raley with a sweet bunt to tie the game. pic.twitter.com/2ui5hPSzVH — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2024

Not to be overlooked is where the Mariners comeback started.

Dominic Canzone led off the eighth inning with a solo home run to right center that got Seattle on the board and ignited its big rally, all of which you can see here.

Monday’s victory brings the Mariners to 38-30 on the season, which is 5 1/2 games ahead of Texas (31-34) and 7 1/2 ahead of Houston (30-37) for first place in the division.

The M’s continue their four-game series with the White Sox at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, with Mariners Radio Network coverage starting on Seattle Sports at 5:30 with the pregame show.

