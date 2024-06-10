Close
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners roster moves: Dylan Moore to paternity list

Jun 10, 2024, 4:27 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm

Dylan Moore of the Seattle Mariners hits a fly ball against the A's on June 4. (Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

BY CAMERON VAN TIL

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


The Seattle Mariners placed utilityman Dylan Moore on the paternity list prior to Monday’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Mariners Insider: The transition for rookie Ryan Bliss to big leagues

The 31-year-old Moore was scratched from Monday night’s lineup and replaced with 24-year-old rookie Ryan Bliss, who will play second base and bat ninth in the order.

To fill Moore’s spot on the 26-man roster, rookie infielder Leo Rivas was called up from Triple-A Tacoma for his second stint in the majors. Rivas was promoted earlier this season and went 2-for-6 in five games, including a triple in his first major league at-bat on April 28. Over 33 games with Tacoma this season, the 26-year-old Venezuelan is batting .255/.386/.353 with two homers, four doubles, 10 stolen bases and a .739 OPS. Rivas has primarily played shortstop over the course of his pro career, but also has experience at second base and third base.

Moore is having one of the best seasons of his six-year MLB career, even after cooling off the past two weeks. He is batting .213/.325/.408 with six homers, two triples, 11 doubles, nine steals and a .733 OPS in 55 games. Moore has played five different positions this season, appearing at all four infield spots and left field. He has made 24 starts at shortstop, primarily while J.P. Crawford was on the injured list with an oblique strain.

The Mariners open a four-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox at 6:40 p.m. Monday. Mariners Radio Network coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show. For details on how to stream M’s broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

