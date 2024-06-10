Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Report: D-backs will listen to offers for ex-M’s 3B Eugenio Suárez

Jun 10, 2024, 11:30 AM

Seattle Mariners Eugenio Suárez...

Eugenio Suárez of Arizona talks to his former Seattle Mariners teammate Ty France on April 26, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Staff report

Former Seattle Mariners slugger Eugenio Suárez has lived up to the expectation he’d be an always-available, regular at third base in his first year with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He hasn’t lived up to the billing that he’d add slugging juice to the lineup, however, even if he led MLB in strikeouts each of the past two seasons.

Ex-M’s pitcher Yusei Kikuchi embarrassed after bizarre collision in Oakland

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the D-backs will listen to trade offers for Suárez and at this moment have good reason not to pick up a team option for 2025.

“The Diamondbacks are willing to listen to offers for struggling third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who could soon lose his everyday job,” wrote Nightengale in a post published Sunday. “Suárez has a $15 million club option the D-backs don’t intend to exercise.”

The 32-year-old has indeed been healthy with 65 games played out of 66 possible.

But Suárez is slashing .200/.265/.317 this year with 46 hits, 30 RBIs, 10 doubles and five home runs to 74 strikeouts.

A Mariners-Arizona Diamondbacks trade fit to watch: Paul Sewald

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo has pointed out that baseball has two phases, one of which Suárez has been reliable. Arizona ranks fifth in fielding percentage at third base (.977) and is tied for first with 18 double plays started from that corner, according to Fan Graphs.

The defense hasn’t made up for the money Arizona committed to take on in trading for Suárez this offseason. He’s making $11.3 million this year before the bump that would come with a team option.

If the D-backs decided to part with Suárez, they have options to fill third base. Youngster Blaze Alexander has seen limited reps, while 2023 All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who is set to rejoin the team off a rehab assignment, has gotten practice there.

Kevin Newman, a veteran who has surprised at the plate with a .675 OPS this year, spent more time at third than anywhere else last season with the Cincinnati Reds. For the Diamondbacks this year, Newman has played mostly at shortstop.

Perdomo’s pending return could bump one or both of the others to third if Suárez is on his way out.

This article was originally published at ArizonaSports.com.

