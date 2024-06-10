Close
SEATTLE STORM

Storm’s six-game win streak ends in 83-64 loss to Lynx

Jun 9, 2024, 6:59 PM

Nneka Ogwumike and Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm look on against the Indiana Fever on May 22. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 32 points, Napheesa Collier scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat Seattle 83-64 on Sunday night and snapped the Storm’s six-game win streak.

Minnesota Lynx 83, Seattle Storm 64: Box score

Minnesota (8-3), which beat the Storm in back-to-back games to open the season, has won four of its last five games. The Lynx had a three-game win streak snapped Friday when Kahleah Copper’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave the Mercury an 81-80 win over Minnesota

McBride — who set a franchise record by hitting eight 3-pointers in Friday’s loss to the Mercury — made 9 of 13 from the field, 7 of 10 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

McBride hit 3s to open and cap a 10-3 spurt that made it 57-49 with 2:15 left in the third quarter and Minnesota led the rest of the way.

Skylar Diggins-Smith hit a mid-range jumper to cut the Storm’s deficit to five with 5:38 left in the fourth quarter but McBride answered with two free throws and followed with a 3-pointer to make it 70-60 less than a minute later and Seattle got no closer.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 25 points but shot just 9 of 27, 1 of 9 from behind the arc. The No. 1 pick in the 2015 WNBA draft, Loyd moved past Taj McWilliams-Franklin (5,013) into 24th on the WNBA’s career scoring list with 5,030 points. Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points.

Bridget Carleton scored 13 points for the Lynx.

The Storm used a 19-2 run to take a 10-point lead late in the second quarter.

Minnesota shot 45% from the field, hit 12 of 22 (55%) from 3-point range, made 17 of 21 (81%) from the free-throw line and had 25 assists on 27 made field goals.

Seattle (7-4) was coming off a 78-65 road win over the defending champion Las Vegas Aces on Friday.

