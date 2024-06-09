It didn’t take long for Tyler Locklear to make an impact for the Seattle Mariners.

After being promoted from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day to make his major league debut, the 23-year-old first baseman hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning of the Mariners’ 6-5 10-inning win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon.

Locklear was called up on Sunday to replace Ty France, who was placed on the 10-day injured list after fracturing his right heel on a hit by pitch in Friday’s game. Locklear went 1-for-4 in his MLB debut while starting at first base and batting seventh in the order.

In the top of the seventh, Locklear came to the plate with a runner on first and one out in a 1-1 tie. The former 2022 second-round pick immediately jumped on a first-pitch slider from Kansas City reliever Will Klein, driving an opposite-field RBI double into the right-center field gap that one-hopped off the wall and scored Mitch Haniger to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead. Locklear then scored from second on an RBI single from Josh Rojas to make it 3-1.

Locklear, the No. 83 overall prospect in Baseball America’s Top 100, was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma less than two weeks ago. That came after a scorching start to the season in Double-A Arkansas, where he batted .291/.401/.532 with eight homers, one triple, 12 doubles and a .933 OPS in 41 games. After being promoted, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound slugger hit .300/.417/.475 with one homer, one triple and two doubles in 10 games with Tacoma.

Locklear has a strong track record of production. As a redshirt sophomore at Virginia Commonwealth in 2022, he hit a school-record 20 homers and ranked fourth in NCAA Division I with a 1.342 OPS. Over three seasons in the minors, he posted a .289/.398/.508 slash line with 29 homers and a .906 OPS in 167 games. He also had an impressive showing in MLB spring training this March, hitting .320 with one homer and three doubles in 25 at-bats.

