Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Watch: Mariners’ J.P. Crawford hits leadoff HR in 2nd straight game

Jun 9, 2024, 12:23 PM | Updated: 1:26 pm

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Royals 2024...

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his leadoff home run against the Royals on Saturday. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

(Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

For the second day in a row, Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford led off the game with a home run.

Mariners place Ty France on IL amid flurry of roster moves

After going deep on the first pitch of Saturday’s game, Crawford opened Sunday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals with a 429-foot blast to right-center field for his sixth homer of the season and the 12th leadoff homer of his career. It marked the first time a Mariners player has hit leadoff homers in back-to-back games since Julio Rodríguez in September 2022, according to Mariners PR.

Crawford’s leadoff shot on Sunday came on a 2-1 fastball from Kansas City left-hander Cole Ragans. It marked just the second time in 209-plus career major league innings that Ragans has surrendered a home run to a left-handed hitter. The only other lefty slugger to homer off Ragans was superstar Shohei Ohtani on June 12, 2023.

Crawford’s 12 career leadoff homers rank second in Mariners franchise history. Ichiro Suzuki holds the top spot with 37.

Crawford’s leadoff blast on the first pitch of Saturday’s game was the fifth first-pitch leadoff homer of his career. He has four first-pitch leadoff homers since the start of the 2023 season, which is tied with Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien for the most in the majors over that span.

Crawford got off to a slow start at the plate this season and then missed nearly four weeks with an oblique strain. Since returning from the injured list on May 20, the 29-year-old veteran is batting .257/.325/.514 with four homers and seven doubles in 20 games. For the season, he is hitting .230/.313/.404 with six homers, one triple and eight doubles in 42 games.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Why Mariners ‘have to nail’ trade deadline deals
• Mariners reportedly calling up top prospect Tyler Locklear
• Alonso, Robert or Guerrero? Keith Law on each as M’s trade targets
• Video: Ryan Bliss’ first HR caps Mariners’ seven-run inning
• How Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo’s fastballs are so effective

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 77° | Low 52°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Royals today at 11:10am

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Tyler Locklear Royals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Watch: Mariners’ Tyler Locklear gets first MLB hit on RBI double

After being called up earlier in the day, Seattle Mariners first baseman Tyler Locklear hit a go-ahead RBI double in his major league debut.

51 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh Royals 2024...

Marc Bowman

Mariners avoid sweep, hold on to beat Royals 6-5 in extras

Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh combined for three RBIs in the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners held off the Kansas City Royals 6-5.

1 hour ago

Seattle Mariners Ty France Astros 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners place Ty France on IL amid flurry of roster moves

The Seattle Mariners placed Ty France on the 10-day injured list and promoted Tyler Locklear to make his MLB debut amid a slew of moves.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Jerry Dipoto Scott Servais...

Zac Hereth

Why Mariners ‘have to nail’ trade deadline deals

Yahoo Sports MLB writer Jordan Shusterman assesses the Seattle Mariners and the trade deadline with Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy.

7 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Tyler Locklear 2024...

Zac Hereth

Mariners reportedly calling up top prospect Tyler Locklear

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly calling up top hitting prospect first baseman Tyler Locklear from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Mariners can’t contain Royals, fall 8-4 for second straight loss

Another rough outing for Seattle Mariners pitching results in another loss to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

1 day ago

Watch: Mariners’ J.P. Crawford hits leadoff HR in 2nd straight game