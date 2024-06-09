Close
Sounders fall to struggling Sporting KC 2-1

Jun 8, 2024, 8:22 PM

Alex Roldan of Seattle Sounders reacts during a 2024 game. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Rookie Alenis Vargas scored in the 85th minute after a red card on Seattle’s Reed Baker-Whiting in the 73rd and Sporting Kansas City rallied to beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on Saturday night, snapping a seven-match losing streak and a winless run that reached 10.

Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle Sounders FC 1: Box Score

Vargas subbed in for Dániel Sallói in the 72nd minute and used an assist from Khiry Shelton to score his second goal in his 10th appearance. Shelton has two assists in one start and five appearances this season for Sporting KC (3-9-5).

Jordan Morris, who scored every goal in a 4-1 victory during Seattle’s last trip to town in March of 2023, staked the Sounders (4-7-6) to a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. Morris used an assist from João Paulo to find the net for the fourth time this season.

Johnny Russell scored the equalizer seven minutes later for Sporting KC, scoring unassisted with a left-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner of the net. It was his third goal of the campaign.

Stefan Frei totaled two saves in goal for the Sounders. Tim Melia did not have a save for Sporting KC.

Seattle was unbeaten in its last three entering the match, but the Sounders allowed the equalizer at home in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time in a 1-1 draw with Western Conference-leading Real Salt Lake before hitting the road.

Sporting KC had not won a match since March 30.

The Sounders return home to play Minnesota United on Saturday. Sporting KC hits the road to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.

