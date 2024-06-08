Close
Mariners can’t contain Royals, fall 8-4 for second straight loss

Jun 8, 2024, 3:59 PM | Updated: 4:25 pm

Vinnie Pasquantino of the Kansas City Royals celebrates his two-run double during a 2024 game. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino hit a tiebreaking two-run double during Kansas City’s three-run fifth inning, and the Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 8-4 on Saturday.

Kansas City Royals 8, Seattle Mariners 4: Box Score

Kyle Isbel had three RBIs for Kansas City, and Adam Frazier had two hits and scored two runs. The Royals earned their third consecutive win.

Kansas City trailed 3-2 before Frazier doubled and scored on Nick Loftin’s single in the fifth. With two outs and runners on the corners, Pasquantino slapped a grounder inside the first base bag.

J.P. Crawford and Mitch Garver homered for Seattle, which lost for the third time in four games. Crawford finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo (5-7) permitted a season-high five runs in five innings. He allowed six hits, struck out four and walked one.

Crawford put Seattle in front when he drilled Alec Marsh’s first pitch of the game for his fifth homer of the season. It was Crawford’s 11th career leadoff homer.

Marsh retired his next 13 batters — eight on strikeouts — before Garver’s seventh homer tied it at 2 with one out in the fifth inning.

Three straight two-out singles, capped by Crawford’s grounder through the middle, produced another run for the Mariners.

