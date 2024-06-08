Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

AL West Check-In: Two Astros undergo Tommy John, Tucker placed on IL

Jun 8, 2024, 10:27 AM

Houston Astros OF Kyle Tucker...

Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros reacts after being hit by a pitch during a 2024 game.

(Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros pitchers Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week, the team disclosed Friday.

The Astros also placed outfielder Kyle Tucker on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right shin. The team didn’t make an additional roster move before facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Houston general manager Dana Brown already had announced that Javier and Urquidy both needed elbow surgery that would sideline them for a significant amount of time, but the team didn’t disclose whether it would be elbow ligament replacement surgery until Friday. Urquidy had surgery Wednesday, and Javier had surgery Thursday.

The Astros believe both pitchers will return during the 2025 season.

AL West Check-In: Two Houston Astros SPs need elbow surgery; Bregman banged up

Urquidy, who had Tommy John surgery in 2017, has been sidelined since spring training with what the team called a forearm strain. He made three rehab starts last month in an attempt to return, but was unsuccessful.

Javier is 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA in seven starts for Houston this season, his fifth in the majors. He went on the injured list May 27 with forearm discomfort.

The Astros are down to five healthy starting pitchers on their 40-man roster, but Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers appear to be on their way back from injury within the next several weeks.

Tucker fouled a ball off his shin Monday against St. Louis and missed the next two games. His move to the injured list is retroactive to Tuesday.

AL West Check-In: Rangers SS Corey Seager dealing with injury

