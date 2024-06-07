Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Bob’s Baseball Breakdown: Would Bob go all-in on Mariners trade?

Jun 6, 2024, 5:20 PM

Bob Stelton's Profile Picture

BY BOB STELTON


Wyman & Bob, 2-7 p.m. on Seattle Sports

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob breaks down the state of the Seattle Mariners. What did he see this week? How much is Bob willing to deal in any Mariners trades? This week, Bob answers:

• How long can this team continue to win series like they have recently?

• How much is Bob willing to deal in any Mariners trades?

• Who is the best pitcher in the rotation as of today?

• What do you want to see over the next week of games?

• Watch: Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh picks up rare stolen base, scores on Garver hit
• A frequent Mariners trade partner could be in play for bullpen arms
• Bump: Mariners moving top prospect to ‘pen is ‘move I trust’
Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz optimistic about his ailing back
• Mariners Insider: How M’s will use Víctor Robles; change for Kirby

Wyman & Bob

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez...

Zac Hereth

Three things that jump out after first-place Mariners’ latest series win

A look at what stood out while the first-place Seattle Mariners claimed their third consecutive series victory.

27 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo...

Michael Wagaman

Mariners win 3-0 as Bay Area native Woo shuts down A’s

Bryan Woo and three relievers combined on a two-hit shutout, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh stolen base A's 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Watch: Mariners’ Cal Raleigh picks up rare stolen base

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh showed underrated speed with his second career stolen base in Thursday's series finale against the A's.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Why Julio Rodríguez’s HR off closer’s elite fastball is a great sign

The fifth home run of the season for the Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez was incredibly impressive considering the pitch by Oakland's Mason Miller.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Colt Emerson 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Are any Mariners prospects untouchable in trades? Keith Law weighs in

The Athletic's Keith Law discussed how the Seattle Mariners' talented pool of prospects could factor into potential trades.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners trade Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

A frequent Mariners trade partner could be in play for bullpen arms

When it comes to Seattle Mariners trade options to improve their bullpen, a team trending in the wrong direction in the NL West makes sense, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

7 hours ago

