Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob breaks down the state of the Seattle Mariners. What did he see this week? How much is Bob willing to deal in any Mariners trades? This week, Bob answers:

• How long can this team continue to win series like they have recently?

• How much is Bob willing to deal in any Mariners trades?

• Who is the best pitcher in the rotation as of today?

• What do you want to see over the next week of games?

