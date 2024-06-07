The Seattle Seahawks were decimated by injuries along the offensive line last year, which led to 10 different starting linemen over the course of the season.

After investing in the position group both during free agency and the NFL Draft, there’s optimism that Seattle’s offensive line can be both healthier and improved heading into 2024.

However, a pair of potential starters have been sidelined with injuries during OTAs.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas, who started 16 games as a rookie in 2022 but just six games last year due to a knee injury, is still rehabbing from January knee surgery. Asked after a May 22 OTA practice when Lucas could return, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said “it’s hard to tell,” but that they are shooting for training camp.

Right guard Anthony Bradford, who started 10 games as a rookie last season, also was sidelined for all three open-media OTA sessions after tweaking his ankle in the first OTA practice on May 20.

With Lucas and Bradford out, the Seahawks’ first-string offensive line for open-media OTA sessions appeared to be left tackle Charles Cross, veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson, second-year center Olu Oluwatimi, second-year right guard McClendon Curtis and right tackle George Fant. Of those five, only Cross started more than one game for Seattle last season. Tomlinson and Fant were both free-agent signings this offseason, while Oluwatimi and Curtis have a combined one start between them.

After Monday’s OTA practice, new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was asked about how the offensive line was coming along.

“We’ve got a little ways to go there, and I just mean more about the reps and opportunity,” Grubb said. “Some of the guys are still working through things and getting back, and so there’s been a lot of guys shuffling in and out there. But we’ve been working through some of that. And I think that they’ll continue to grow each week.

“I think Charles and Laken have done a good job of kind of building the mesh on the left side a little bit there, so that’s probably the most continuity we’ve seen is those two guys working together. So I think that’s the next step for us is continuing to build continuity within that group, and we’re coming.”

With the offensive line already considered one of the Seahawks’ biggest question marks prior to OTAs, Mike Salk feels the latest injury news about the position group is a bit concerning. During Tuesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports, Salk reacted to Grubb’s comments and the status of the Hawks’ O-line.

“What position is the biggest question mark on this team? Offensive line,” Salk said. “To hear him come out and say (what he said), I don’t love it. I mean, that’s the biggest question mark about this team coming in. And as it is, your right tackle has not been out there. Your right guard, in theory, hasn’t been out there. Your center is a complete unknown. And your left guard is new here. So those are really big question marks.

“I understand completely why (Grubb) would be a little frustrated trying to figure out if he can get all of these guys on the same page, because all of the fancy stuff Ryan Grubb wants to do – all the one-on-ones, all the X’s and O’s, all the vertical switch releases – none of them work unless the offensive line holds up. And right now, that’s still a pretty big question mark.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player above. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

