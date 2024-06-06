Close
Meet Bigfoot and enter to win a Miller Light Varsity Style Jacket!

Jun 6, 2024, 4:50 PM

Miller Lite has your chance to win a Miller Lite Varsity style jacket! Log on to MillerLite.com/Bigfoot, and prepare yourself for an unforgettable encounter! Chat with Bigfoot, uncover intriguing tales of the Pacific Northwest, and explore the art of hiding in plain sight.

Head to MillerLite.com/Bigfoot to enter to win!

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 4/9/2024. Ends 8/30/2024. Residents of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, twenty-one plus. Official Rules at MillerLite.com/Bigfoot for free entry method, odds, and restrictions. Sponsor: Molson Coors Beverage Company USA LLC, 250 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL USA 60606.

Contests & Events

No Author

Win Tickets to see George Lopez at Pantages Theater in Tacoma!

Seattle Sports and Tacoma City Theaters are giving you the chance to win two tickets to see George Lopez!

6 days ago

No Author

Win Suite Tickets and Pit Passes to Busch Light Night at Evergreen Speedway!

The Outdoor Line and Busch Light are giving you a chance to win six suite tickets and pit passes to Busch Light Night at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe on June 29, 2024!

6 days ago

No Author

Buhner Buzz Night is Back!

In May of 1994, avid Jay Buhner fans lined up outside the Kingdome to get their heads shaved for free entry into the game…well the Mariners are bringing it back to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this iconic moment!

13 days ago

No Author

Women of Inspiration Award Nominations

Seattle Sports and the Seattle Chapter of WISE (Women in Sports and Events) is seeking nominations for the Women of Inspiration Award.

13 days ago

No Author

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home!

22 days ago

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see Slipknot at the White River Amphitheatre!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Slipknot live at the White River Amphitheatre on September 7, 2024!

1 month ago

