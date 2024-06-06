The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly in the process of adding a third quarterback to their roster.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter views Seahawks ‘as a playoff contender’

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Seattle plans to sign 29-year-old free agent backup PJ Walker. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported the Seahawks plan to fly in Walker for a physical on Sunday and that they will sign him if all goes well.

Walker has made nine NFL starts and appeared in 21 games over the past four seasons, spending 2020-22 with the Carolina Panthers and 2023 with the Cleveland Browns. During that stretch, Walker completed 54.6% of his passes for 2,135 yards, six touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

With Cleveland last season, Walker completed 48.6% of his passes for 674 yards, one TD and five interceptions. He made two starts, including a 24-20 loss to the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 7. Walker completed 15 of 31 passes for 248 yards, one TD and two interceptions in that game.

As an undrafted free agent out of Temple, Walker signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and spent two seasons on their practice squad before being released. Walker then starred in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks in 2020 before the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. After that, Walker signed with the Panthers and was on their active roster for three seasons before signing with the Browns just prior to the 2023 season.

Walker joins 33-year-old veteran Geno Smith and 23-year-old Sam Howell in Seattle’s quarterback room. The Seahawks are scheduled to conclude their OTA practices on Friday before holding their mandatory minicamp next week.

