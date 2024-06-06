Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners wrap up series at Oakland

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Report: Seahawks plan to sign free agent backup QB

Jun 6, 2024, 12:32 PM

Seattle Seahawks P.J. Walker Dre'Mont Jones Dre...

Browns QB P.J. Walker passes as the Seattle Seahawks' Dre'Mont Jones defends in 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly in the process of adding a third quarterback to their roster.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter views Seahawks ‘as a playoff contender’

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Seattle plans to sign 29-year-old free agent backup PJ Walker. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported the Seahawks plan to fly in Walker for a physical on Sunday and that they will sign him if all goes well.

Walker has made nine NFL starts and appeared in 21 games over the past four seasons, spending 2020-22 with the Carolina Panthers and 2023 with the Cleveland Browns. During that stretch, Walker completed 54.6% of his passes for 2,135 yards, six touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

With Cleveland last season, Walker completed 48.6% of his passes for 674 yards, one TD and five interceptions. He made two starts, including a 24-20 loss to the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 7. Walker completed 15 of 31 passes for 248 yards, one TD and two interceptions in that game.

As an undrafted free agent out of Temple, Walker signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and spent two seasons on their practice squad before being released. Walker then starred in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks in 2020 before the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. After that, Walker signed with the Panthers and was on their active roster for three seasons before signing with the Browns just prior to the 2023 season.

Walker joins 33-year-old veteran Geno Smith and 23-year-old Sam Howell in Seattle’s quarterback room. The Seahawks are scheduled to conclude their OTA practices on Friday before holding their mandatory minicamp next week.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• Will Seahawks’ offense add this facet under Ryan Grubb?
• Schefter: How Mike Macdonald surprised by picking Seahawks
• Which Seahawks player has the most to prove in 2024?
• Could Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba be a No. 1 receiver?
• Seattle Seahawks on Grubb’s new offense: ‘It’s completely different’

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Zac Hereth

Will Seahawks’ offense add this facet under Ryan Grubb?

The Seattle Seahawks didn't throw to their RBs much under Pete Carroll. An ESPN insider discusses if that will change under a new staff.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald...

Zac Hereth

Schefter: How Mike Macdonald surprised by picking Seattle Seahawks

NFL insider Adam Schefter explains how Mike Macdonald had personal ties to another team, and why he picked the Seattle Seahawks.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald rookie minicamp 2024 Getty 900...

Brent Stecker

ESPN’s Adam Schefter views Seahawks ‘as a playoff contender’

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter joined Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob to provide how he sees the Seattle Seahawks entering their first year under new coach Mike Macdonald.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Darrell Taylor Arizona 2022...

Cameron Van Til

Which Seahawks player has the most to prove in 2024?

Bob Stelton and Dave Wyman discuss which Seattle Seahawks players enter the 2024 season with the most to prove.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba Cardinals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Could Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba be a No. 1 receiver?

Seattle Seahawks radio analyst Bryan Walters explains why he thinks second-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba has the potential to be a No. 1 WR.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks DL Dre'Mont Jones...

Zac Hereth

Can this Seahawks D-lineman be a difference-maker in 2024?

Seattle Sports co-host Mike Salk discusses the expectations for Dre'Mont Jones in his second season with the Seattle Seahawks.

1 day ago

Report: Seahawks plan to sign free agent backup QB