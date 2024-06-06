The Seattle Mariners are approaching a crucial trade deadline this season, as they continue to sit in the driver’s seat in the American League West while having some obvious needs on their roster.

The offense that entered Thursday ranking 28th in MLB in runs per game at 3.73 is receiving the majority of attention, but a bullpen that has been hit by the injury bug is not far behind on the list of priorities.

Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz optimistic about ailing back

Even though Seattle’s relievers have a combined ERA of 3.57 (10th in MLB), 1.15 WHIP (fourth) and .215 opponent batting average (fifth) while throwing a league-low 186 1/3 innings, the Mariners are lacking in arms with high-leverage experience due to Matt Brash being out for the year, Gregory Santos yet to make his team debut due to a right lat strain, and lefty Gabe Speier recently hitting the injured list with a rotator cuff strain.

A familiar name came up as a potential trade target for Seattle earlier this week to help out the ‘pen in Paul Sewald, who the M’s dealt just before last year’s trade deadline to the Arizona Diamondbacks. That possibility was brought up Wednesday during MLB Network insider Jon Morosi’s weekly conversation with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, and while Morosi didn’t shoot it down, he pointed to another National League West team the Mariners frequently make trades with that could come into play.

“The NL right now is the land of opportunity, man. If you could just play .500 ball, you’re in the playoffs at this moment,” Morosi said about the Diamondbacks. “… In the case of the D-backs, they’re still within somewhat striking distance to where they have to at least keep that possibility alive. You know, one team that I think has really scuffled in recent days and might become a seller in San Francisco.”

SacTown Sports: Giants’ Bob Melvin sounds off after sixth straight loss

Seattle and San Francisco have a history of dealing with each other, most recently in January when the Mariners sent pitcher Robbie Ray in a move that brought outfielder Mitch Haniger back to town. The Giants right now are 30-33 after snapping a six-game losing streak and avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, and in fact they’re a half-game ahead of Arizona (29-33). They’ve been trending in the wrong direction, though, and Morosi said that if that continues, they have a host of bullpen options that Seattle could go after.

“I sort of doubt they would trade (26-year-old closer Camilo) Doval – you know, he’s not even having that great of a year to be honest with you – but they’ve got Tyler Rogers. Ryan Walker is good. A couple lefties, actually – Taylor Rogers, of course, Tyler’s twin. So they’ve got some guys that are that I think are useful. Sean Hjelle is another name to mention. So the Giants, if they become sellers, I do think they could be a potential partner for the Mariners.”

Listen to Wednesday’s full Wyman and Bob conversation with MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, which covered much more on the Mariners, in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Morosi is a weekly guest on Wyman and Bob, which airs from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

