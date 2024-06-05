The Seattle Seahawks have undergone a lot of changes since last season ended in January, chief among them their switch at head coach.

Which Seahawks player has the most to prove in 2024?

With the Pete Carroll era over and first-year head coach Mike Macdonald taking over, many expect there to be some growing pains for a Seahawks team that finished third in the NFC West with a 9-8 record in 2023, missing the playoffs for just the third time since 2012.

That means some of the predictions for the upcoming season are low, as Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton mentioned to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter during a conversation Wednesday on Wyman and Bob.

“I guess I’m a little surprised that that some are predicting they’re gonna win less than seven games. The over/under is 7 1/2. From the outside, how do you view this Seahawks team?” Stelton asked.

One person who is not expecting that kind of drop-off in Seattle, it turns out, is Schefter.

“I view them as a playoff contender,” he replied. “I don’t know where that conversation is coming from, I don’t know who said what, but to me they’re a team that is certainly capable of going to the playoffs.”

Schefter: How Macdonald surprised by picking Seahawks

Schefter has a positive outlook on Macdonald, who achieved success as a defensive coordinator first under head coach Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan in 2021, then over the past two seasons under the other Harbaugh, John, with the Baltimore Ravens.

Schefter clearly isn’t concerned about what others may be predicting about the Seahawks in 2024, either.

Seahawks’ Jay Harbaugh: How they’re adjusting to NFL’s new kickoff rules

“I think it’s a new era there obviously with them changing over from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald, who I think is gonna do a great job for them,” Schefter continued. “I don’t care what other people say about how many games they’re going to win. … Football is a sport in which we see time and time again, there are any number of teams that win more than they’re expected to and teams that lose more than they’re expected to. So if their over under is indeed 7 1/2, then they’re expected to lose more than they win, and I just don’t view the team in that particular category. I think they’re a better team than that, and we’ll see if that turns out to be right.”

Hear the full Wyman and Bob conversation with ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Catch the full show weekdays from 2-7 p.m. on Seattle Sports, and click here to find podcasts of every edition of Wyman and Bob.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Could Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba be a No. 1 receiver?

• Can this Seahawks D-lineman be a difference-maker in 2024?

• Players on OC Ryan Grubb’s new offense: ‘It’s completely different’

• Seahawks’ Jarran Reed: ‘Refreshing to get something different in here’

• A player who could force Seattle Seahawks into tough decision

Follow @BrentStecker