Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz exits game after collision at home plate

Jun 4, 2024, 10:16 PM | Updated: 10:43 pm

Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz...

Andrés Muñoz of the Seattle Mariners is taken out of a 2024 game. (Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

(Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners’ banged-up bullpen may have received another blow during Tuesday night’s 4-3 victory against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum.

Passan: Who Seattle Mariners could target at trade deadline

Closer Andrés Muñoz exited the game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning after a collision at home plate with A’s shortstop Max Schuemann. Muñoz collided with Schuemann’s backside while sliding down to attempt a tag at home plate after a wild pitch. You can see the play in the video below.

Muñoz attempted one warmup pitch on the mound with manager Scott Servais and head trainer Kyle Torgerson on the field, shook his head and exited the field on his own strength. He later went back to the trainer’s room without help.

Servais revealed after the game that his closer has been dealing with a lower-back issue and the collision caused it to flare up. He said Muñoz will undergo an MRI.

The play allowed Oakland to pull within 4-3 and put a runner on second base, but left-hander Tayler Saucedo induced a groundout from Brent Rooker to seal Seattle’s fourth straight victory.

The run was the first allowed by Muñoz since May 18 and just the second since April 21, snapping a string of six straight scoreless outings.

The hard-throwing right-hander has been lights out in the back of Seattle’s bullpen this season. In 25 appearances, Muñoz has converted 12 of 13 save opportunities with a 1.73 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 26 innings.

The Mariners are already without bullpen arms Matt Brash, Gregory Santos and Gabe Speier. The dependable Brash is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Santos, an offseason addition, is still working his way back from injury and hasn’t pitched this season. The left-handed Speier was put on the 15-day injured list over the weekend with a left rotator cuff strain.

More Seattle Mariners coverage

Passan: Mariners’ coach move shows they ‘mean business’
• Resetting MLB division races: Who poses biggest threat to Mariners?
• Mariners Moves: Robles officially signed, another ‘pen option added
• A Mariners trade fit to watch: reunion with Paul Sewald
• Salk: With stocked farm system, Mariners can have cake and eat it too
• What stands out to Ryne Stanek about Seattle Mariners’ bullpen success
Seattle Mariners hit June in first place for first time in 21 years

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 66° | Low 47°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Athletics today at 6:40pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners players celebrate vs Oakland...

The Associated Press

Seattle Mariners hold off Oakland A’s 4-3, win fourth straight

George Kirby strikes out nine batters and the Seattle Mariners put runs on the board early in a 4-3 win over the Oakland A's.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais Astros 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Passan: Mariners’ coach move shows they ‘mean business’

MLB insider Jeff Passan explains why the Seattle Mariners' decision to fire OC Brant Brown shows how serious they are about contending.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners trade candidate Tyler O'Neill...

Zac Hereth

Passan: Who Seattle Mariners could target at trade deadline

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan breaks down where the Seattle Mariners with the MLB trade deadline less than two months away.-

11 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez Texas Rangers Marcus Semien...

Noah Trister

Resetting MLB division races: Who poses biggest threat to Mariners?

The Associated Press takes a look at the MLB division races and which teams are the favorites to win, including the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

12 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Matt Bowman...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Moves: Robles officially signed, another ‘pen option added

In addition to officially signing veteran outfielder Víctor Robles, the Seattle Mariners outrighted a key offseason acquisition and signed a pitcher with MLB experience.

14 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Paul Sewald Arizona Diamondbacks MLB trade deadline...

Brent Stecker

A Mariners trade fit to watch: reunion with Paul Sewald

A year ago, Paul Sewald was part of a big trade from the Seattle Mariners to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mike Salk talked to ESPN's Jeff Passan about a potential role reversal this year.

15 hours ago

Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz exits game after collision at home plate