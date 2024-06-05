Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners hold off Oakland A’s 4-3, win fourth straight

Jun 4, 2024, 9:54 PM

Seattle Mariners players celebrate vs Oakland...

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners fist bumps Mitch Haniger during a June 4, 2024 game. (Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

(Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — George Kirby had nine strikeouts in five innings for his first win in nearly a month, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Seattle Mariners 4, Oakland Athletics 3: Box Score

Josh Rojas had three hits, Luke Raley added two hits and an RBI, and Ty France drove in a pair of runs to keep the AL West-leading Mariners rolling on manager Scott Servais’ 57th birthday.

Coming off a 6-1 homestand, Seattle has won four straight and eight of nine.

Abraham Toro had an RBI single and JJ Bleday singled twice for Oakland. The A’s have lost five of six.

The game drew another low crowd of 5,624 to the Coliseum. Not far away, the Oakland Ballers attracted a sellout crowd of more than 4,200. The Ballers are an independent minor league club in the Pioneer League that was formed in response to the A’s announced intention to relocate to Las Vegas.

Kirby (5-5), who had two losses and a no-decision in his previous three starts, was mostly sharp against the A’s. He allowed six hits and two runs with one walk.

The Mariners right-hander has been one of baseball’s most efficient strike throwers this season. The walk was only the seventh in 73 1/3 innings that Kirby has allowed this season.

Three Mariners relievers each pitched a scoreless inning after Kirby left. Andrés Muñoz allowed a run in the ninth on a wild pitch before leaving with a possible injury. Tayler Saucedo retired Brent Rooker on a comebacker for the final out and his second save.

The Mariners got to A’s starter Mitch Spence (4-3) for four doubles and three runs in the third. France drove in two runs, then scored on Raley’s double.

After the A’s got to Kirby for a run in the bottom of the inning — the first run allowed by a Mariners starter in four games — Rojas beat out a two-out infield single to drive in Dylan Moore.

Spence allowed nine hits and four runs in six innings.

Before the game, the Mariners announced the signing of free agent outfielder Victor Robles.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: INF Luis Urias cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (stress reaction right foot) was transferred to the 60-day Injured List amid a flurry of moves that the A’s made in reaction to Michael Kelly’s suspension. … LHP Lucas Erceg (strained right forearm) has began playing catch and could throw a full bullpen session as early as Sunday, according to manager Mark Kotsay. LHP Sean Newcomb was reinstated from the 60-day IL. RHP Vinny Nittoli was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. … RHP Aaron Brooks was outrighted to Las Vegas after being designated for assignment Sunday.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (3-3, 3.29 ERA) faces Oakland on Wednesday. Gilbert has 41 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings against the A’s. Oakland counters with RHP Joey Estes (1-1, 6.10), who has a win and loss in two career starts against Seattle.

