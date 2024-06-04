Close
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners open three-game set with A's

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners Moves: Robles officially signed, another ‘pen option added

Jun 4, 2024, 11:46 AM | Updated: 12:09 pm

Seattle Mariners Matt Bowman...

Minnesota relief pitcher Matt Bowman throws against the Angels on April 26, 2024. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


The Seattle Mariners have officially signed veteran outfielder Víctor Robles, as expected, but it wasn’t the only roster move to come to light Tuesday ahead of a series opener in Oakland for the American League West leaders.

A Mariners trade fit to watch: reunion with Paul Sewald

In addition to signing Robles, the Mariners announced that third baseman Luis Urías has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, and the team also has reportedly added a relief pitcher with MLB experience to the Rainiers’ roster.

First, let’s get into what the Urías move means.

Seattle optioned the 27 year old Urías to the Rainiers on May 24. By now outrighting him, it means he has cleared waivers and been removed from the 40-man roster, which players have to be on to also be on the active 26-man roster. Urías had the right to elect free agency after clearing waivers, but it would have meant forfeiting what remains of his $5 million salary for this season. Seattle acquired Urías from Boston in an offseason trade that sent relief pitcher Isaiah Campbell to the Red Sox.

Robles moves into the spot previously held by Urías on the 40-man roster and takes over the active roster spot that was created Monday when Seattle optioned rookie outfielder Jonatan Clase back to Triple-A.

The 27-year-old Robles is a former highly-ranked prospect who was recently released by the Washington Nationals, who he spent seven seasons with. Robles was sixth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018. For more on Robles, read the story at this link.

As for the aforementioned reliever addition, Tacoma Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto reported Tuesday morning that right-hander Matt Bowman has signed a minor league deal with the Mariners and been assigned to Triple-A. Curto added that Bowman was active for the Rainiers’ series opener at home against the Reno Aces.

The 33-year-old Bowman debuted in MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016 and has since appeared in the big leagues with the Reds, Yankees, Twins and Diamondbacks. He did not pitch in MLB from 2020 through 2022. This season, he had a 2.35 ERA over five appearances with Minnesota and an 8.10 ERA in four appearances with Arizona.

Bowman, who elected free agency on Sunday after being designated for assignment by Arizona and going unclaimed, pitched in 75 games for St. Louis in 2017 and has a career 4.19 ERA and 1.267 WHIP over 195 MLB appearances.

The Mariners begin their series against the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, with radio coverage on Seattle Sports starting at 5:30 with the pregame show. For details on how to stream Mariners Radio Network broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

