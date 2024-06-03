The Seattle Mariners are reportedly near adding an intriguing name to their roster in outfielder Víctor Robles, a former highly-ranked prospect who has spent eight MLB seasons with the Washington Nationals.

Per Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports, the team is in the process of finalizing a deal with Robles, who is expected to join the team for their upcoming series against the Athletics in Oakland that will start Tuesday night.

The Mariners are indeed in the process of finalizing a deal with Victor Robles. Like it as a low risk/reward signing. Clase can benefit from playing everyday in the minors. Should see Robles in Oakland. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 3, 2024

Robles, who turned 27 last week, was designated for assignment by the Nationals on May 27, and Washington requested unconditional release waivers for him on Saturday.

The Mariners cleared a spot on the 26-man active roster on Monday morning by optioning rookie outfielder Jonatan Clase to Triple-A Tacoma.

In 14 games this season, Robles is 3 for 25 (.120) with five walks, nine strikeouts and four stolen bases on five attempts. He appeared in 36 MLB games last season, slashing .299/.385/.364 for a .750 OPS with five doubles and eight steals.

Robles’ best season in the big leagues was in 2019 when he appeared in 155 games, slashing .255/.326/.419 for a .745 OPS with 17 home runs, 33 doubles, three triples and 28 steals. He finished sixth in National League Rookie of the Year voting that year.

Robles was the Nationals’ No. 1 prospect per Baseball America for three consecutive years from 2017-19, and he was ranked as high as the No. 5 overall prospect in baseball by the publication ahead of the 2018 season, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The Mariners currently sit at 34-27 this year, with gives them a four-game lead over the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers (29-30) for first place in the American League West. Seattle just went 6-1 on a homestand, taking three of four from the Houston Astros (26-34), who have won six of the last seven AL West titles, and sweeping a three-game set from the last-place Los Angeles Angels (21-38). The M’s are now 12-4 against division opponents and will look to add to that when they take on a 24-37 Athletics team.

