SEATTLE MARINERS

Off-Day Intrigue: Mariners option rookie without corresponding move

Jun 3, 2024, 10:30 AM | Updated: 12:12 pm

Seattle Mariners Jonatan Clase J.P. Crawford...

J.P. Crawford and Jonatan Clase of the Seattle Mariners celebrate an April 16, 2024 win. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


The Seattle Mariners put their day off to some use.

Rookie outfielder Jonatan Clase was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, the Mariners announced on Monday morning, without a corresponding move. That left the final spot on their 26-man active roster open, which appears set to be taken by veteran outfielder Víctor Robles, per Seattle Sports’ Shannon Drayer.

Seattle is off Monday before beginning a three-game series against the Athletics in Oakland at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The move with Clase was likely made to get the 22-year-old switch-hitter regular action. The Mariners called him up from Tacoma this most recent time on May 24, taking the place of third baseman Luis Urías, who was optioned to the Rainiers in a corresponding move. Though Clase received starts in left field for Seattle on May 24, May 26 and May 27, he has made just three brief appearances off the bench in the time since.

Clase was called up to make his MLB debut on April 16. In 15 games over two stints with the Mariners this year, he is 6 for 34 (.176) at the plate with a double, one walk, two stolen bases and 13 strikeouts. With the Rainiers this year, Clase has a .255/.376/.482 slash line for an .858 OPS with four homers, seven doubles, three triples, 22 walks, 12 steals and 30 strikeouts over 29 games.

Clase is the Mariners’ No. 10 prospect per MLB.com.

While Robles is reportedly joining Seattle, the Mariners could also be close to getting veteran second baseman Jorge Polanco back from a hamstring strain. Polanco would be eligible to return from the 10-day injured list on Thursday, though it’s possible he could be sent on a rehab assignment with a minor league affiliate before returning to the M’s.

The Mariners entered Monday with a 34-27 record, good enough for four-game lead over the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers (29-30) for first place in the American League West. Seattle is coming off a 6-1 homestand where it took three of four from the Houston Astros (26-34), who have won six of the last seven AL West titles, and swept a three-game set from the last-place Los Angeles Angels (21-38). Now the M’s will look to further improve their 12-4 record against division opponents this season when they take on a 24-37 Athletics team.

Mariners Radio Network coverage of Tuesday’s game will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show. For details on how to steam Mariners broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

You can also get your Mariners fix at 7 p.m. Monday night with Seattle Sports’ Extra Innings, two full hours of M’s talk with insiders, players and coaches hosted by Curtis Rogers, as well as The Dugout from 1-2 p.m. during Tuesday’s edition of Bump and Stacy.

