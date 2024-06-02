SEATTLE – With Los Angeles Angels starter Reid Detmers on the ropes, Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford delivered the knockout punch.

Seattle Mariners send key reliever to IL, recall RHP Collin Snider

Crawford came up in the bottom of the fourth inning of Sunday’s contest with the bases loaded and two outs with the Mariners up 1-0, and put his team by five runs with one mighty swing of the bat.

Crawford lined a 2-2 curveball from Detmers in the seats in right field for his fourth home run of the season. The ball traveled 359 feet and exited the bat at 95.5 mph, according to Statcast.

The home run came after the Mariners loaded the bases on a single by Mitch Haniger and back-to-back two-out walks by Luke Raley and Ryan Bliss. The homer also ended the day for Detmers, who surrendered five runs – all earned – on four hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three, and the 3 2/3 innings pitched were a season low for the left-hander.

It was the fourth home run this season for the 29 year old, who set a career high with 19 last season. He brought his RBI total up to 15.

Crawford is now hitting .650 (13-for-20) with three doubles, one triple, three grand slams, 34 RBIs since the start of 2023, according to Mariners PR. He’s posted a 1.941 OPS in bases-loaded situations during that stretch.

