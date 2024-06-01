Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners send key reliever to IL, recall RHP Collin Snider

Jun 1, 2024, 2:27 PM | Updated: 2:42 pm

Seattle Mariners LHP Gabe Speier...

Gabe Speier of the Seattle Mariners in action during a 2024 game. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

(Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners are going to be without another key piece of their bullpen for at least a couple of weeks.

Ryan Bliss lives ‘dream’ 10 years after tweet at Seattle Mariners

The Mariners placed left-hander Gabe Speier on the 15-day injured list with a left rotator cuff strain, the team announced Saturday. The move is retroactive to Speier’s last appearance Thursday against the Houston Astros. Seattle recalled right-hander Collin Snider from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move.

“Unfortunately, Gabe Speier wasn’t feeling good yesterday and went and got MRI here last night,” manager Scott Servais said. “He’s going to be down for a couple of weeks at least. So he’s got an issue going on. I don’t know all the medical technical terms on it, but it’s his left shoulder. And again, hopefully he’s not going down too long, but he will be down.

Over 22 games, Speier is 0-2 with a 6.06 ERA, 22 strikeouts and 10 walks allowed over 16 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old left-hander was lights out in the opening weeks of the season, sporting a 0.84 ERA in 11 appearance through April, but he’s struggled in May with 10 runs – all earned – surrendered in just 5 2/3 innings.

Snider was on the opening day roster and was moved to the IL after being hit on the knee with a line drive on April 7. He was optioned to Tacoma upon coming off the IL on April 23. In three appearances with the Mariners, he had a 6.00 ERA in three innings pitched. ‘

In 12 appearances with the Rainiers, Snider compiled a 2.70 ERA with 17 strikeouts and six walks allowed over 13 1/3 innings pitched.

“He’s been throwing the ball really well in Triple-A,” Servais said.

More Mariners coverage from Seattle Sports

Why Seattle Mariners parted ways with offensive coordinator Brant Brown
• Mariners GM takes us inside MLB trade market and their expectations
• Seattle Mariners Takeaways: Bullpen rebounds, offense stays cool
• Video: Bob’s Baseball Breakdown – Should Mariners make moves now?
• J.P. Crawford wows with one of this year’s best web gems
• Watch: Ty France slugs go-ahead HR to cap big night at the plate

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Chance Light Rain
High 64° | Low 53°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners second baseman Ryan Bliss...

Zac Hereth

Ryan Bliss lives ‘dream’ 10 years after tweet at Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners second baseman Ryan Bliss called playing at the team's home stadium a "dream" in high school. It came true Monday.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Ty France...

Zac Hereth

Watch: Ty France slugs go-ahead HR to cap big night at the plate

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France collects three hits, three RBIs and the go-ahead HR in a 5-4 win over the Angels.

19 hours ago

Seattle Mariners 1B Ty France...

Shane Lantz

France, Woo key as Seattle Mariners hold off Angels 5-4

Ty France drive in three runs, including a go-ahead homer run in the eighth, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4.

19 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Zac Hereth

Why Seattle Mariners parted ways with offensive coordinator Brant Brown

The Seattle Mariners wanted to make a change after continued offensive struggles have stymied their ability to reach their potential.

24 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Brant Brown Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Mariners let offensive coordinator Brant Brown go

The Seattle Mariners have parted ways with offensive coordinator and bench coach Brant Brown just 58 games into his tenure with the team.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Dylan Moore Ty France...

Brent Stecker

Mariners GM takes us inside MLB trade market and their expectations

"We anticipate this team being a team that sort of tells us that we need to add at the deadline," Seattle Mariners GM Justin Hollander told Bump and Stacy.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners send key reliever to IL, recall RHP Collin Snider