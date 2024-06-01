Seattle Mariners send key reliever to IL, recall RHP Collin Snider

The Seattle Mariners are going to be without another key piece of their bullpen for at least a couple of weeks.

The Mariners placed left-hander Gabe Speier on the 15-day injured list with a left rotator cuff strain, the team announced Saturday. The move is retroactive to Speier’s last appearance Thursday against the Houston Astros. Seattle recalled right-hander Collin Snider from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move.

“Unfortunately, Gabe Speier wasn’t feeling good yesterday and went and got MRI here last night,” manager Scott Servais said. “He’s going to be down for a couple of weeks at least. So he’s got an issue going on. I don’t know all the medical technical terms on it, but it’s his left shoulder. And again, hopefully he’s not going down too long, but he will be down.

Over 22 games, Speier is 0-2 with a 6.06 ERA, 22 strikeouts and 10 walks allowed over 16 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old left-hander was lights out in the opening weeks of the season, sporting a 0.84 ERA in 11 appearance through April, but he’s struggled in May with 10 runs – all earned – surrendered in just 5 2/3 innings.

Snider was on the opening day roster and was moved to the IL after being hit on the knee with a line drive on April 7. He was optioned to Tacoma upon coming off the IL on April 23. In three appearances with the Mariners, he had a 6.00 ERA in three innings pitched. ‘

In 12 appearances with the Rainiers, Snider compiled a 2.70 ERA with 17 strikeouts and six walks allowed over 13 1/3 innings pitched.

“He’s been throwing the ball really well in Triple-A,” Servais said.

