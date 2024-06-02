With new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb calling the shots for the Seattle Seahawks, there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the potential of the team’s offense.

Football fans in the Pacific Northwest are plenty familiar with Grubb’s pedigree. He’s had success at virtually every stop, and that was as evident as ever his past two seasons leading the UW Huskies’ offense. While on Montlake, Grubb’s scheme produced the nation’s most dangerous passing attack.

One of the players that could benefit most from Grubb’s arrival is standout wide receiver DK Metcalf, who’s surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in three of his five NFL seasons. Another step forward from Metcalf would be greatly welcomed by the Seahawks’ offense, but it would come with a caveat, according to ex-Seahawks wideout Michael Bumpus. He explained Thursday why a big season from Metcalf could force the Seahawks to make a tough decision in 2025 during Four Down Territory on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“Receivers are getting money,” Bumpus said, pointing to Jaylen Waddle’s recent three-year, $84.75 million extension with the Miami Dolphins.

Metcalf is in the second season of a three-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in the summer of 2022. He’s owed $13 million in base salary this season and $18 million in 2025. Both seasons feature $11.5 million in bonuses, and his cap hit is $24.5 million this season and $29.5 million in 2025.

Metcalf currently holds the sixth-highest cap hit among NFL wide receivers, per Over The Cap. He’s slated to bump up to fifth on the list next season, while teammate Tyler Lockett is slated to be third in 2025.

The Seahawks are in a tough spot with the salary cap as things currently stand. OTC lists Seattle as last among NFL teams with $1,141,223 of available cap space in 2024 and $18,008,835 over the salary cap in 2025.

“If DK Metcalf goes out and has 1,100, 1,200, 1,300 yards, has a monster season, he’s gonna want an extension,” Bumpus said. “He’s gonna want a new deal, and that’s gonna put some stress on the salary cap. What are you going to do?

“You want DK to go out and do his thing, but just like any other player, if they ball, they’re gonna want to get paid. So it’s win-win for him. If he balls, the team does well and he can ask for more money, but it’s going to put some stress on the Seahawks.”

