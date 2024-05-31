Close
CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win Tickets to see George Lopez at Pantages Theater in Tacoma!

May 31, 2024, 2:08 PM

...

Seattle Sports and Tacoma City Theaters are giving you the chance to win two tickets to see George Lopez!  The comedic legend will be bringing his newest stand-up tour ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT! to Tacoma’s Pantages Theater Friday, June 14th at 7:30 PM.

George Lopez’s illustrious and multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, stand-up comedy, and late-night television. Lopez has broken ground for Latino comics by embracing his ethnicity, confronting racial stereotypes, and fighting for his community on and off the stage.

Tickets are on sale now and you can buy them here!

Enter below starting Monday June 3rd through Sunday June 9th.

 

 

