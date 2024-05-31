Close
WYMAN AND BOB

Video: Bob’s Baseball Breakdown – Should Mariners make moves now?

May 31, 2024, 9:50 AM | Updated: 9:51 am

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob was at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday to watch the Mariners wrap up a big series with the rival Houston Astros, so we caught up with him after the game for a new video breakdown.

Seattle Mariners Takeaways: Bullpen rebounds, offense stays cool

What stands out about the state of the American League West leaders after taking three of four from the defending division champs but scoring just nine combined runs over the series?

This week, Bob shares his responses to these questions:

• How big was the series win over the Astros?

• Who has been the most pleasant surprise?

• Should the Mariners consider adding offense before the trade market heats up?

• What do you want to see over the next week of games?

Catch Wyman and Bob from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports or click here to find podcasts of every full show.

The Mariners open a new home series Friday at 7:10 p.m. against the Los Angeles Angels. Catch Mariners Radio Network coverage on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com beginning at 6 p.m. with the pregame show. For details on how to stream M’s broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

Seattle enters Friday with a 31-27 record, good enough for a three-game lead over last year’s World Series champions, the Texas Rangers (27-29), for first place in the AL West. The Astros (25-32) are 5 1/2 back of the M’s after losing the series at T-Mobile Park this week.

