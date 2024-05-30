Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Arrighetti, Astros shut out Mariners 4-0 to avoid series sweep

May 30, 2024, 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:18 pm

Astros manager Joe Espada celebrates after a run by Alex Bregman against the Seattle Mariners on May 30, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SHANE LANTZ


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Spencer Arrighetti allowed two hits over six shutout innings to help the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Thursday and avoid a four-game series sweep.

Houston Astros 4, Seattle Mariners 0: Box score

Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in the fourth against Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (3-3). Kyle Tucker led off the inning with a single and Bregman put Houston up by a pair of runs with the shot that barely cleared the left-field wall.

Bregman added a triple in the sixth inning that just escaped the grasp of a leaping Julio Rodríguez in center field, and scored on a groundball to second base from Victor Caratini to give Houston a four-run lead.

Caratini also hit a solo homer in the fifth against Gilbert, who allowed four earned runs and eight hits over six innings of work.

While the Astros found success against Gilbert, the Mariners offense couldn’t do much against Arrighetti (3-5), who allowed just a pair of singles while walking three and striking out a career-high eight Seattle hitters.

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford had a highlight-reel play in the seventh when he dove for a groundball off the bat of Mauricio Dubón and flipped it with his glove to second baseman Dylan Moore, who threw to first for the out.

Watch: J.P. Crawford wows with one of this year’s best web gems

Rafael Montero, Ryan Pressly, and Josh Hader each pitched one scoreless inning in relief for the Astros.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros manager Joe Espada said the team will have an update on injured starting pitchers José Urquidy and Cristian Javier when the team returns to Houston on Friday. Both pitchers were recently put on the injured list with right forearm discomfort. … Mariners OF Luke Raley was out of the lineup on Thursday because of lat soreness.

UP NEXT

Houston: RHP Ronel Blanco (5-0, 1.99 ERA) will pitch Friday for the Astros in the series home opener against the Twins, as he tries to keep his perfect record in his 10th start of the season.

Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (2-0, 1.66 ERA) gets the ball for Seattle on Friday against the LA Angels.

