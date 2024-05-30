Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ J.P. Crawford wows with one of this year’s best web gems

May 30, 2024, 4:02 PM | Updated: 4:19 pm

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners dives during a game on June 27, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford has a Gold Glove on his mantle at home, and he provided a strong reminder of those defensive skills Thursday afternoon with an incredible play.

How an adjustment helped Mariners’ George Kirby stifle Astros

In the top of the seventh inning in a series finale at T-Mobile Park against the Houston Astros, Crawford robbed Astros outfielder Mauricio Dubón of a hit not just with sheer athletic ability, but some impressive creativity and a little teamwork, too.

With Crawford shaded over toward third base, the 2020 American League Gold Glove winnner at shortstop ranged to his left and hit the deck to field a grounder by Dubón. Knowing he didn’t have much time to get up and make the throw to first base in time to get Dubón, Crawford saw that second baseman Dylan Moore was in a better position to make a throw. So taking a page out of the book of Ozzie Smith, Crawford flipped the ball out of his glove right to Moore, who fired to Ty France at first base.

Give France credit, too. He read the hop perfectly on Moore’s throw, which beat Dubón by a couple of steps.

You really have to see it to be believe it, and even then, it’s pretty unbelievable.

Watch several angles of the play in the video below.

Videos of the play immediately started making the rounds, and it was the second time in less than 24 hours that Crawford garnered attention on social media.

On Wednesday night, Crawford hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, delivering a 2-1 win to the M’s over Houston. That was cool in and of itself, but what really picked up attention was a video his wife shared of their three huskies howling in response to Crawford’s game-winner. Even better, it was Bark at the Park Night at T-Mobile Park. Good synergy.

Though the Mariners lost 4-0 Thursday, they still took three of four from the rival Astros and remain in first place in the AL West at 31-27. Seattle will continue its seven-game homestand by starting a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m. Friday. Catch the Mariners Radio Network broadcast on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com beginning at 6 p.m. with the pregame show. For details on how to stream Mariners broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Where GM Hollander sees improvement coming for first-place Mariners
Will Mariners’ AL West rivals turn it around? Morosi weighs in
Ranked: Mariners’ five most deserving All-Star candidates
Mariners hitters wanted team to acquire their new reliever
Seattle Mariners prospect earns promotion after he ‘destroyed’ Double-A

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 62° | Low 43°
Roof is open
Astros at Mariners today at 1:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Houston Astros Alex Bregman Joe Espada...

Shane Lantz

Arrighetti, Astros shut out Mariners 4-0 to avoid series sweep

Spencer Arrighetti allowed two hits over six shutout innings to help the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Thursday and avoid a four-game series sweep.

18 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby...

Zac Hereth

How an adjustment helped Mariners’ George Kirby stifle Astros

Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby relied more on his offspeed pitches and expanding the zone for a bounce-back start against the Astros.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Where GM Hollander sees improvement coming for first-place Mariners

"We're looking to consistently play to our potential, and I don't think we've done that yet in a lot of different ways," Seattle Mariners GM Justin Hollander said.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez Houston Astros Jose Altuve...

Zac Hereth

Will Mariners’ AL West rivals turn it around? Morosi weighs in

MLB insider Jon Morosi explains why one Seattle Mariners' division rival will turn it around and another in need of a "reset."

7 hours ago

Seattle Mariners celebrate after win vs Astros...

Tim Booth

Crawford hits walkoff sac fly, Mariners down Astros 2-1 in extras

Strong pitching, a Dom Canzone homer and J.P. Crawford's 10th-inning sac fly helps the Seattle Mariners beat the Astros 2-1.

18 hours ago

Seattle Mariners DH Mitch Garver...

Zac Hereth

Seattle Mariners shake up lineup, debut Mitch Garver at catcher

Seattle Mariners' Mitch Garver is set to make his first start with the team at catcher on Wednesday against the Houston Astros.

24 hours ago

Mariners’ J.P. Crawford wows with one of this year’s best web gems