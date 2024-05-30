The Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford has a Gold Glove on his mantle at home, and he provided a strong reminder of those defensive skills Thursday afternoon with an incredible play.

In the top of the seventh inning in a series finale at T-Mobile Park against the Houston Astros, Crawford robbed Astros outfielder Mauricio Dubón of a hit not just with sheer athletic ability, but some impressive creativity and a little teamwork, too.

With Crawford shaded over toward third base, the 2020 American League Gold Glove winnner at shortstop ranged to his left and hit the deck to field a grounder by Dubón. Knowing he didn’t have much time to get up and make the throw to first base in time to get Dubón, Crawford saw that second baseman Dylan Moore was in a better position to make a throw. So taking a page out of the book of Ozzie Smith, Crawford flipped the ball out of his glove right to Moore, who fired to Ty France at first base.

Give France credit, too. He read the hop perfectly on Moore’s throw, which beat Dubón by a couple of steps.

You really have to see it to be believe it, and even then, it’s pretty unbelievable.

Watch several angles of the play in the video below.

Every angle of J.P. Crawford's masterful glove flip 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vsh1nD79b6 — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2024

Videos of the play immediately started making the rounds, and it was the second time in less than 24 hours that Crawford garnered attention on social media.

On Wednesday night, Crawford hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, delivering a 2-1 win to the M’s over Houston. That was cool in and of itself, but what really picked up attention was a video his wife shared of their three huskies howling in response to Crawford’s game-winner. Even better, it was Bark at the Park Night at T-Mobile Park. Good synergy.

The best thing you’ll see today 🥹 @jp_crawford’s dogs were fired up by his walk-off! pic.twitter.com/frZp1AdTKk — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 30, 2024

Though the Mariners lost 4-0 Thursday, they still took three of four from the rival Astros and remain in first place in the AL West at 31-27. Seattle will continue its seven-game homestand by starting a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m. Friday. Catch the Mariners Radio Network broadcast on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com beginning at 6 p.m. with the pregame show. For details on how to stream Mariners broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

