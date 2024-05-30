Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Sounders allow late goal, settle for 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake

May 29, 2024, 11:13 PM

Seattle Sounders...

Seattle Sounders players celebrate Albert Rusnák's goal during a 2024 game. (Nick Wagner/The Seattle Times via AP)

(Nick Wagner/The Seattle Times via AP)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrés Gómez scored in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time after Seattle had a goal disallowed three minutes earlier and Real Salt Lake rallied for a 1-1 draw with the Sounders on Wednesday night to extend its unbeaten run to 12.

Seattle Sounders FC 1, Real Salt Lake 1: Box Score

Real Salt Lake (8-2-6) is off to the best start in franchise history and has moved to the top of the Western Conference with its 7-0-5 streak.

Albert Rusnák scored off a free kick in the 68th minute to give Seattle (4-6-6) a 1-0 lead. Rusnák became the fifth active player and the 29th in league history to reach 50 goals and 50 assists in regular-season play. Rusnák scored 41 of those goals in five seasons with Real Salt Lake before spending the last three with the Sounders.

Seattle appeared to have wrapped up a victory in the sixth minute of stoppage time, but a goal by Danny Musovski was overruled after a video review.

Gómez scored the equalizer off a rebound. It was his eighth goal of the season.

Manager Pablo Mastroeni’s club has also put together a seven-match unbeaten run on the road. Real Salt Lake rallied from a three-goal deficit at FC Dallas on Saturday, scoring three goals in the final 30 minutes to pull out a 3-3 draw and keep its streak alive.

Stefan Frei finished with three saves for the Sounders. Gavin Beavers saved four shots in his fourth start of the season for Real Salt Lake. Frei had two saves and Beavers stopped three shots in a scoreless first half.

Real Salt Lake has outscored its opponents 26-13 during its unbeaten run. They have won five matches and earned two draws with goals in the final 15 minutes during the streak.

Real Salt Lake beat the Sounder 2-0 at home two weeks ago.

It was the first goal scored at home while the Sounders were at full strength this season.

Real Salt Lake returns home to host Austin FC on Saturday. The Sounders return to action on June 8 when they travel to play Sporting Kansas City.

Morris, Frei help Seattle Sounders beat St. Louis 2-1

Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Morris, Frei help Seattle Sounders beat St. Louis 2-1

Jordan Morris scores and the Seattle Sounders benefit from an early own goal by St. Louis in a 2-1 victory.

4 days ago

Seattle Sounders goalie Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Disputed penalty costs Sounders lead in 1-1 draw with Whitecaps

Jordan Morris opens the scoring early, but a penalty kick in stoppage time keeps Seattle Sounders FC from beating the Vancouver Whitecaps.

11 days ago

Seattle Sounders Raúl Ruidíaz...

The Associated Press

RSL beats Sounders 2-0 to stretch unbeaten streak to 9

Andres Gomez and Diego Luna both scored to give Real Salt Lake a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.

14 days ago

Seattle Sounders Raúl Ruidíaz...

Anne M. Peterson

Ruidíaz scores go-ahead goal, Sounders secure 2-1 win over Portland

Raúl Ruidíaz scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and the Seattle Sounders snapped Portland's six-game undefeated streak in their rivalry series with a 2-1 Cascadia Cup victory over the Timbers on Sunday.

17 days ago

Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Sounders’ Frei, Galaxy’s McCarthy stellar in scoreless draw

John McCarthy finished with five saves for Los Angeles and Stefan Frei stopped three shots for Seattle as the Galaxy and Sounders played to a scoreless draw on Sunday.

24 days ago

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Ruidíaz scores twice, Sounders beat Philadelphia Union 3-2

Obed Vargas scores his first career MLS goal as the Seattle Sounders best the Philadelphia Union for their second win of the season.

29 days ago

Sounders allow late goal, settle for 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake