Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Rojas, Rodríguez spark 8th-inning rally as Mariners beat Astros 4-2

May 28, 2024, 9:41 PM | Updated: 10:25 pm

Seattle Mariners Ryan Bliss Astros 2024...

Ryan Bliss of the Seattle Mariners slides in for the go-ahead run against the Astros on May 28. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SHANE LANTZ


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the eighth inning after Josh Rojas tied the game with an RBI double and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Seattle Mariners 4, Houston Astros 2: Box score

A second run also scored on Rodríguez’s single, as Alex Bregman’s throwing error allowed Rojas to score and Rodríguez to take second base.

Mitch Haniger led off the inning with a double and Jonatan Clase came in to pinch run. Clase reached third on a wild pitch and scored on Rojas’ double down the first-base line after rookie Ryan Bliss walked and J.P. Crawford struck out.

Rodríguez hit an infield dribbler to Bregman, who looked home before throwing the ball past first baseman José Abreu to allow Rojas to score.

The winning rally came off reliever Ryan Pressly (0-2).

“It was the double by Haniger and the (Bliss) walk,” Houston manager Joe Espada said. “That was a huge at-bat there. We needed to put away hitters and we just did not do that in the inning.”

The Astros had retired 15 straight Mariners hitters before Haniger’s double, as Astros starter Hunter Brown allowed just one run and four hits over six innings with nine strikeouts. Brown retired the final 12 batters he faced, and Astros pitchers struck out 14 Mariners.

“You can’t panic out there,” Rojas said. “And I think tonight was another case of that. Being down a run for majority of the game, it felt like, but there was no sense of panic. I think everybody knew, we’ve just got to put together one good inning.”

Rodríguez got the scoring started for Seattle with an RBI single in the first inning.

Houston’s Jeremy Peña hit a deep fly ball to left field in the second, but Luke Raley robbed him of a home run to keep the Mariners in the lead.

Two innings later, Bregman hit a two-run homer off Mariners starter Luis Castillo, who gave up five hits and two earned runs over six innings, with six strikeouts.

Castillo now has made nine consecutive starts where he has gone five-plus innings while allowing two or fewer earned runs, tied for the third-longest streak in Mariners history.

Austin Voth and Taylor Saucedo (2-0) each pitched one scoreless inning of relief for Seattle, and Ryne Stanek worked a perfect ninth inning for his third save.

The Mariners have now won three straight games.

“We’re on a good roll here,” manager Scott Servais said. “You know, after having a rough little end of the road trip there, it’s nice to see guys get back going again, confidence coming and again, it’s how we win games. We pitch really well, you good defense, and you get some big hits and big at-bats late in the game.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Houston: The Astros claimed RHP Kaleb Ort from Baltimore and optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land. Ort spent parts of three years in the big leagues with Boston, but had an 0-1 record with a 12.08 ERA in 14 games this season for Triple-A Norfolk.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Justin Verlander (3-2, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros on Wednesday against Seattle RHP George Kirby (4-5, 4.33 ERA).

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Watch: Mariners’ Luke Raley robs Astros of home run
• Is the real Julio back in Mariners’ lineup? ‘Best he’s looked all year’
• Mariners place Polanco on IL, call up prospect Ryan Bliss for debut
• Morosi: It’s ‘exactly the right time’ for Mariners to go all-in on trades
• Drayer: How Seattle Mariners are trying to find more consistency at plate

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Showers And Thunderstorms
High 59° | Low 45°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Luke Raley home run robbery Astros 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Watch: Mariners’ Luke Raley robs Astros of home run

Seattle Mariners outfielder Luke Raley robbed Houston Astros star shortstop Jeremy Peña of a home run in the second inning Tuesday night.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Tyler Locklear 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners prospect earns promotion after he ‘destroyed’ Double-A

Seattle Mariners 1B prospect Tyler Locklear is headed to Triple-A Tacoma after an impressive run of production at the Double-A level.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Is the real Julio back in Mariners’ lineup? ‘Best he’s looked all year’

May for Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez has been as up and down as it gets, but his recent three-game stretch is reason for optimism.

11 hours ago

MLB umpire Ángel Hernández...

Mike Fitzpatrick

Umpire Ángel Hernández, who unsuccessfully sued MLB, retires

During a career that lasted more than three decades, MLB umpire Ángel Hernández was often derided by players, managers and fans for missed calls and quick ejections.

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Andres Munoz Astros 2024...

Tim Booth

Mariners hold on to beat Astros 3-2 in series opener

Bryce Miller pitched six strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 3-2 in the opener of a four-game series.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco IL 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners place Polanco on IL, call up prospect to make MLB debut

The Seattle Mariners placed 2B Jorge Polanco on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain and called up INF prospect Ryan Bliss from Triple-A.

1 day ago

Rojas, Rodríguez spark 8th-inning rally as Mariners beat Astros 4-2