Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Watch: Mariners’ Luke Raley robs Astros of home run

May 28, 2024, 8:41 PM | Updated: 10:20 pm

Seattle Mariners Luke Raley home run robbery Astros 2024...

Seattle Mariners outfielder Luke Raley robs the Astros' Jeremy Peña of a home run on May 28. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Luke Raley has been one of the Seattle Mariners’ best hitters this season.

On Tuesday night, he made a major impact with his glove too.

As Mariners’ Luke Raley heats up, he’s becoming a coach favorite

In the top of the second inning, Houston Astros star shortstop Jeremy Peña launched a deep fly ball to left-center field. Raley, playing left field and battling windy conditions, raced back and made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Peña of a solo homer. Raley’s home-run robbery preserved an early 1-0 lead for the Mariners. Seattle went on to win 4-2.


Raley, who was acquired in a January trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, is slashing .275/.310/.417 with four homers, one triple, three doubles and a .726 OPS in 43 games this season. The 29-year-old outfielder got off to a slow start in April, but caught fire in May. In 21 games this month, he’s hitting .323 with four homers and a .910 OPS.

“He’s a throwback and he’s quickly becoming a favorite of many on the coaching staff, just because he’s not afraid (and) he plays the game extremely hard,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said earlier this month. “One of my favorite things is – when he hits a base hit – is how hard he runs to first base and how he rounds first base, kind of like when you were taught in high school.”

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Is the real Julio back in Mariners’ lineup? ‘Best he’s looked all year’
• Mariners place Polanco on IL, call up prospect Ryan Bliss for debut
• Morosi: It’s ‘exactly the right time’ for Mariners to go all-in on trades
• Drayer: How Mariners are trying to find more consistency at plate
• Drayer: How Seattle Mariners pulling Gilbert points to bigger picture

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Showers And Thunderstorms
High 59° | Low 45°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Ryan Bliss Astros 2024...

Shane Lantz

Rojas, Rodríguez spark 8th-inning rally as Mariners beat Astros 4-2

Julio Rodríguez hit a go-ahead RBI infield single in the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied to beat the Houston Astros 4-2.

39 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners Tyler Locklear 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners prospect earns promotion after he ‘destroyed’ Double-A

Seattle Mariners 1B prospect Tyler Locklear is headed to Triple-A Tacoma after an impressive run of production at the Double-A level.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Is the real Julio back in Mariners’ lineup? ‘Best he’s looked all year’

May for Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez has been as up and down as it gets, but his recent three-game stretch is reason for optimism.

11 hours ago

MLB umpire Ángel Hernández...

Mike Fitzpatrick

Umpire Ángel Hernández, who unsuccessfully sued MLB, retires

During a career that lasted more than three decades, MLB umpire Ángel Hernández was often derided by players, managers and fans for missed calls and quick ejections.

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Andres Munoz Astros 2024...

Tim Booth

Mariners hold on to beat Astros 3-2 in series opener

Bryce Miller pitched six strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 3-2 in the opener of a four-game series.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco IL 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners place Polanco on IL, call up prospect to make MLB debut

The Seattle Mariners placed 2B Jorge Polanco on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain and called up INF prospect Ryan Bliss from Triple-A.

1 day ago

Watch: Mariners’ Luke Raley robs Astros of home run