CHICAGO (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, Jewell Loyd added 19 and the Seattle Storm pulled away in the third quarter for a 77-68 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.

Seattle Storm 77, Chicago Sky 68: Box score

Seattle (4-3) won its third straight game to move above .500 for the first time since the 2022 season.

Seattle led by one point at halftime before outscoring Chicago 26-15 in the third quarter to take control. Diggins-Smith and Loyd combined to score 19 points in the period. All of Seattle’s points in the third came from inside the arc.

Seattle went on an 11-0 run spanning the third-quarter break to go ahead 71-52, but Chicago scored the next 12 points.

The Storm regained control when Loyd intercepted a long pass and sent it ahead to Diggins-Smith for a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 76-68 with 2:25 left. It was Seattle’s first field goal since the 8:48 mark of the fourth.

Ezi Magbegor had 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for Seattle. Nneka Ogwumike added 10 points. Loyd made her 350th career steal to become the third player in franchise history to reach the mark, trailing Sue Bird (724), Lauren Jackson (360).

Dana Evans scored 13 points, Chennedy Carter and Elizabeth Williams each added 12 points and Angel Reese had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Chicago (2-3). Marina Mabrey was just 3 of 10 from the field.

