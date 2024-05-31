Close
CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win Suite Tickets and Pit Passes to Busch Light Night at Evergreen Speedway!

May 31, 2024, 10:27 AM

The Outdoor Line and Busch Light are giving you a chance to win six suite tickets and pit passes to Busch Light Night at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe on June 29, 2024!

Enter below starting Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The Outdoor Line can be heard on Seattle Sports 710 on Saturday mornings, 6:00 – 8:00 A.M., hosted by Tom Nelson and Joey Pyburn.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Suite tickets will be mailed to winner. Pit Passes will be provided to winner at the Evergreen Speedway upon arrival. Winners must provide a valid ID, mailing address and email address and have access to a smart phone.

 

