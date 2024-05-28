Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Jessica Campbell could be Seattle Kraken candidate as assistant, new coach says

May 28, 2024, 1:34 PM

Seattle Kraken Jessica Campbell Dan Bylsma...

Jessica Campbell and Dan Bylsma work on the Seattle Kraken bench during a 2023 preseason game. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

(AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY TIM BOOTH


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — New Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said current Coachella Valley assistant coach Jessica Campbell could be a candidate for a similar position with the NHL club.

Seattle Kraken name Dan Bylsma as their next head coach

Bylsma has been the head coach at Coachella Valley for the past two seasons with Campbell as one of his assistants. Bylsma said Campbell and fellow Coachella Valley assistant Stu Bickell will be among a group in consideration for a role with the Kraken.

Bylsma said Tuesday he intends to speak with current Seattle assistants Jay Leach and Dave Lowery about their possible futures with the team, but there are also talks about coaches that could be brought in from the outside.

“Jessica’s been part of that conversation. Stu Bickell has been part of that conversation and what they’ve done the last two years in developing players down there — Tye Kartye, Ryker Evans — is evidence of that, so they are part of the conversation about going forward with the staff here,” Bylsma said.

Campbell became the first female full-time assistant coach in the AHL when she was hired by the team before the start of its first season. There has not been a female full-time assistant on the bench at the NHL level.

Emily Engel-Natzke was hired by the Washington Capitals as the first woman in the role of video coordinator in June 2022.

Seattle general manager Ron Francis said there haven’t been any conversations with Campbell yet, only internal talks with Bylsma about potential options.

“The job she’s done is the reason why we hired her. We didn’t hire her because she was female. We hired her because she was a good coach,” Francis said. “She has an interesting background, not only skating but skill development and that’s a big part of what they’ve been able to do at Coachella Valley.”

More on Seattle Kraken and local hockey

Generational hockey talent picked by WHL’s Everett Silvertips
Here’s where the Kraken are picking in the NHL Draft
Morosi on Kraken: What went wrong a year after making playoffs
Seattle Kraken fire head coach Dave Hakstol after three seasons
The Seattle Kraken have new free TV and streaming homes

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma...

Brent Stecker

NHL insider: Why Dan Bylsma was chosen as Kraken coach

Longtime NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet in Canada shared a few things that led the Seattle Kraken coach job landing with Dan Bylsma.

29 minutes ago

Seattle Kraken coach search Dan Bylsma...

The Associated Press

Dan Bylsma rediscovers the joy in coaching, lands Kraken job

“I think I needed to discover the joy of coaching again and changing a little bit in establishing relationships with the players,” new Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said.

1 hour ago

Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma...

Tim Booth

Seattle Kraken name Dan Bylsma as their next head coach

The Seattle Kraken have named Dan Bylsma coach, putting the Stanley Cup winner back in charge of an NHL team for the first time since 2017.

23 hours ago

Seattle Kraken coach search Dan Bylsma...

Brent Stecker

What’s the latest on the Seattle Kraken coach search?

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet provided three names that could be the next Seattle Kraken coach as the search nears its third week.

10 days ago

NHL Seattle Kraken Dave Hakstol...

Tim Reynolds and Stephen Whyno

Coaching carousel spins fast in NHL: Job security just doesn’t exist

Job security is basically an oxymoron in the world of professional coaching, and the turnover rate right now in the NHL is wild.

15 days ago

Hockey...

Zac Hereth

Generational hockey talent picked by WHL’s Everett Silvertips

The Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League selected defenseman Landon DuPont with the first pick of the league's draft Thursday.

19 days ago

Jessica Campbell could be Seattle Kraken candidate as assistant, new coach says