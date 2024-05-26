Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Watch: Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez homers in 2nd straight game

May 26, 2024, 12:32 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez homer Nationals 2024...

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after homering Saturday against the Nationals. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

It took Seattle Mariners slugger Julio Rodríguez 52 games to hit his first two home runs of the season.

It took him less than 24 hours to hit his next two.

After blasting his third homer of the season on Saturday, Rodríguez homered again in the Mariners’ 9-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. It was part of a big day at the plate for the 23-year-old center fielder, who went 3-for-5 with a season-high four RBIs. Prior to Sunday, he hadn’t driven in more than two runs in a game all season.

Julio stars as Mariners snap 4-game skid, rally to beat Nationals 9-5

Rodríguez’s homer came on the first pitch of the fourth inning, when he drove an 89 mph sinker from Nationals starter Patrick Corbin over the left-center field fence to give Seattle a 2-0 lead. The ball traveled 423 feet and registered a 108.8 mph exit velocity, according to Statcast.

Rodríguez also was at the center of the Mariners’ eighth-inning rally. He tied the game with a one-out RBI single up the middle, stole second base and then scored on a two-out RBI single by Ty France to give Seattle a 6-5 lead. Rodríguez then drove in two more runs in the ninth, lining a two-RBI single to right field to make it 9-5.

Prior to his home run on Saturday, Rodríguez was mired in an 0-for-17 slump and had gone 11 games without an extra-base hit. Mariners manager Scott Servais dropped Rodríguez to the No. 6 spot in the order for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but moved him up to the No. 3 spot for Sunday’s game.

Rodríguez has lacked the power production this year that helped make him one of the game’s best young talents over his first two MLB seasons. He blasted 28 homers as a rookie in 2022 and 32 homers in 2023, slashing a combined .279/.338/.495 with an .834 OPS over those two seasons. Through 53 games this year, he is hitting .260/.306/.340 with just four homers, five doubles and a .646 OPS.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Mariners get key reliever back from the injured list
Morosi: How close the Mariners are to AL’s top tier
Mariners starters have some of MLB’s nastiest new pitches
• Why rising Mariners prospect Logan Evans needs to be on your radar
• Seattle Mariners make roster move that could mean more Dylan Moore

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Cloudy
High 68° | Low 50°
Roof is open
Astros at Mariners today at 6:40pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert Nationals 2024...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: How Mariners pulling Gilbert points to bigger picture

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer dives into why the M's pulled starter Logan Gilbert after just 78 pitches in Saturday's 3-1 loss.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez trident Nationals 2024...

Harvey Valentine

Julio stars as Mariners snap 4-game skid, rally to beat Nationals 9-5

Julio Rodríguez homered and had four RBIs as the Seattle Mariners rallied to snap their skid with a 9-5 win over the Washington Nationals.

12 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Tayler Saucedo Rockies 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners get key reliever back from injured list

The Seattle Mariners activated left-hander Tayler Saucedo from the 15-day IL after he missed nearly three weeks with a hyperextended knee.

15 hours ago

Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller...

Zac Hereth

Mariners starters have some of MLB’s nastiest new pitches

Seattle Mariners pitchers Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller have added pitches to arsenals that rank among MLB's best.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez...

Zac Hereth

Watch: Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez breaks power slump

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez breaks his power slump with his third home run of the season against the Washington Nationals.

1 day ago

Trevor Williams pitches against Seattle Mairners...

The Associated Press

Mariners drop fourth straight, fall to Nationals 3-1

The Seattle Mariners score one run or fewer for the third straight game and lose their fourth straight, 4-1, to the Washington Nationals.

1 day ago

Watch: Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez homers in 2nd straight game