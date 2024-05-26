Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners get one of their key relievers back from the IL

May 26, 2024, 10:24 AM | Updated: 10:50 am

Seattle Mariners Tayler Saucedo Rockies 2024...

Tayler Saucedo of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Rockies on April 21. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


The Seattle Mariners’ bullpen has one of its key relievers back.

After missing nearly three weeks with a hyperextended right knee, left-hander Tayler Saucedo was activated from the 15-day injured list Sunday morning prior to Seattle’s series finale against the Washington Nationals. In a corresponding roster move, the Mariners optioned right-handed reliever Eduard Bazardo to Triple-A Tacoma.

Seattle Mariners starters have some of MLB’s nastiest new pitches

Saucedo, a local product from Tahoma High School in Maple Valley, was injured when he awkwardly stepped on first base while covering the bag in a May 7 game against the Minnesota Twins. The 30-year-old made a rehab appearance in Tacoma, tossing a scoreless inning on Thursday night.

Saucedo’s return is welcomed news for an injury-depleted Seattle bullpen that’s been without hard-throwing relievers Matt Brash and Gregory Santos all season. Brash is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier this month, while Santos remains on the 60-day IL with a lat strain and likely won’t return until at least July.

Saucedo is in his second season with Seattle after spending his first two major league seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. In 14 appearances this year, he has a 2.70 ERA with 13 strikeouts and five walks in 13 1/3 innings.

Bazardo, who opened the season on the 15-day IL with a rotator cuff strain, made five relief appearances for the Mariners after being activated on May 8. The 28-year-old right-hander allowed five runs and four hits in 7 2/3 innings, while totaling six strikeouts and four walks.

