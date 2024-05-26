Close
SEATTLE STORM

Balanced effort leads Storm past Mystics 101-69

May 25, 2024, 8:56 PM

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm reacts after a basket during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Im...

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm reacts after a basket during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 19 points and Jewell Loyd added 18 to lead five Seattle players scoring in double figures as the Storm beat the Washington Mystics 101-69 on Saturday night.

Seattle Storm 101, Washington Mystics 69: Box Score

Ezi Magbegor and Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 16 points apiece and Sami Whitcomb hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points for the Storm (3-3)

The Mystics (0-6) are off to their worst start since the 2007 team opened the season with eight consecutive losses.

Diggins-Smith made two free throw with 6:26 left in the first quarter that made it 12-11 and Seattle led the rest of the way. Julie Vanloo made a driving layup that cut Washington’s deficit to 19-15 with 3:38 to go in the first quarter but the Mystics went scoreless for the next four-plus minutes and didn’t make another field goal until Jade Melbourne hit a short jumper that made it 31-19 with 8:32 remaining in the first half.

Vanloo hit a 3-pointer that pulled Washington within 50-43 at halftime but got no closer. Diggins-Smith found Magbegor for a 3-pointer that made it 55-45 with 8:09 left in the third quarter and Seattle led by double figures the rest of the way.

Karlie Samuelson led the Mystics with 16 points, Melbourne scored 13 and Vanloo 12.

Seattle shot 61.7% (37 of 60) from the field, hit 12 of 22 (54.5%) from 3-point range and made 15 of 18 from the free-throw line.

The Mystics made 24 of 70 (34.3%) from the field and 7 of 20 (35%) from behind the arc.

