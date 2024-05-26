Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Morris, Frei help Seattle Sounders beat St. Louis 2-1

May 25, 2024, 8:22 PM

Jordan Morris of Seattle Sounders reacts during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Morris scored a goal for the second consecutive game and Stefan Frei had four saves to help the Seattle Sounders beat St. Louis City 2-1 Saturday night.

Seattle Sounders 2, St. Louis City 1: Box Score

Cristian Roldan, on the right side, played an entry that was redirected by St. Louis defender Kyle Hiebert into the net for an own goal that gave the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute.

Morris slipped behind the defense and ran onto a perfectly-placed through ball played by Albert Rusnák and then beat goalkeeper Roman Bürki one on one for a goal that made it 2-0 in the 69th.

Seattle (4-6-5), which has been shutout six times this season, scored multiple goal in in a single game for just the fifth time this season, including each of its four wins.

Tomas Totland scored to get St. Louis on the board in the 82nd minute. Eduard Löwen played an arcing entry to a charging Totland who slid as he redirected the ball inside the back post into the net.

St. Louis (3-4-7) has three consecutive games by a combined score of 7-2.

Morris, Frei help Seattle Sounders beat St. Louis 2-1