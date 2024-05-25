Close
AL West Check-In: Former MVP to rejoin Astros against Mariners

May 24, 2024, 7:18 PM | Updated: 7:19 pm

Houston Astros José Abreu Seattle Mariners...

José Abreu of the Houston Astros reacts after breaking his bat on March 29, 2024. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros first baseman José Abreu is scheduled to rejoin the club Monday against Seattle Mariners after a prolonged stint in the minors to regain rhythm at the plate.

Seattle Mariners make roster move that could mean more Dylan Moore

The 2020 AL MVP was optioned to the franchise’s spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, this month and joined Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday for at least two games with the Cowboys. It was still to be determined whether he would play again Sunday before traveling to Seattle or if he would only travel Sunday, according to manager Joe Espada.

Houston plays a four-game series against the Mariners beginning Monday.

“The plan is to bring him for the Seattle series and just come in with confidence,” Espada said. “He has made adjustments that we feel are going to help him and we just expect him to come back up here and just be himself and we’re going to help him, get him rolling. We’re all waiting for him, our players are excited, we are excited to have him back, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Abreu, in the second season of a $58.5 million, three-year contract and in his 11th year in the majors, is batting .099 with just one extra-base hit and three RBIs. In 77 plate appearances across 22 games this season, Abreu has just seven hits.

He batted .237 with 18 home runs and 90 RBIs last season, his first in Houston after nine seasons with the Chicago White Sox. With Houston, Abreu has four homers and 13 RBIs in 11 postseason games.

General manager Dana Brown said it was a group decision to send Abreu down after a meeting between Brown, the infielder, coaches and members of the front office.

Abreu was the 2014 AL Rookie of the Year and is a three-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger winner.

