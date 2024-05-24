Watch: Mariners’ J.P. Crawford hits leadoff HR to rare area

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford recently returned to the lineup after a right oblique strain that sidelined him for nearly a month, and he showed why the team thrust him right back into the leadoff role against the Washington Nationals.

Why rising Seattle Mariners prospect Logan Evans needs to be on your radar

Crawford led off Friday’s 6-1 loss at Nationals Park by punishing a fastball from left-hander MacKenzie Gore into an area of the crowd he’s never gone to as a big leaguer. The left-handed hitting shortstop ambushed a middle-middle 97 mph fastball from Gore for a 399-foot solo homer that exited the bat at 104.9 mph, per Statcast.

J.P. Crawford gets the @Mariners off to a quick start with a leadoff homer! pic.twitter.com/z49eCFbVOU — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2024

Leading off a game with a home run isn’t unique for Crawford, as he’d done it nine times in his career entering Friday’s matchup. It’s where Crawford hit the ball that was out of the norm. Most of Crawford’s 48 other career home runs have come to his pull side in right field, and he’s hit the occasional home run to straightaway center. However, Crawford had never hit a home run to the left of straightaway center in his big league career, according to Baseball Savant spray charts.

The homer was Crawford’s third of the season, first off of a left-handed pitcher and first since he returned from the injured list on May 20. It was also just the second home run Gore allowed to left-handed batter this season. The Nationals’ 25-year-old starter entered the game sporting a 2-4 record and 3.30 ERA over 46 1/3 innings pitched.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners make roster move that could mean more Dylan Moore

• Morosi: How close the Mariners are to being in top tier of AL

• What should we make of three struggling Mariners additions?

• Video: Bob’s Baseball Breakdown — Where M’s stand after Yankees series

• Seattle Mariners add another potential bullpen arm off waivers

Follow @ZacHereth