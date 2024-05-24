The Seattle Mariners made a move ahead of their series opener Friday against the Nationals in Washington, D.C., and it could mean more playing time for Dylan Moore.

Morosi: How close the Mariners are to being in top tier of AL

Seattle has optioned third baseman Luis Urías to Triple-A Tacoma and recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase, opening up the possibility that Moore will split time with Josh Rojas at third like Urías has to this point this season.

Moore was in Friday’s lineup playing third base and hitting second against Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

The 26-year-old Urías has struggled to the tune of a .152 average and .580 OPS with three home runs in 34 games this season. He was an offseason acquisition, coming to the Mariners in a trade that sent reliever Isaiah Campbell to the Boston Red Sox. Urías hit 23 home runs for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 but finished last year with a .194 average over 52 games between Milwaukee and Boston.

The 31-year-old Moore has been one of Seattle’s hottest hitters as of late, catching fire in May while filling in for usual shortstop J.P. Crawford, who was out of action from April 24 until May 20. In 41 games this year, Moore has a .248/.359/.504 slash line for an .863 OPS with six home runs, nine doubles, two triples and six stolen bases on seven attempts.

In 21 games since April 30, Moore has a .299/.400/.657 slash for a 1.057 OPS with five homers, seven doubles, a triple and 16 RBIs.

The versatile Moore regularly plays all infield positions as well as the corner outfield spots.

More on Moore: Surprising M’s player gets spotlight for eye-opening stats

The 22-year-old Clase, a speedy switch-hitter, returns to the Mariners for his second stint in the big leagues. He appeared in nine games for Seattle in April, hitting 6 for 27 (.222) with a double, two stolen bases and nine strikeouts to one walk. In 29 Triple-A games with the Rainiers this year, he has a .255/.376/.482 slash for an .858 OPS with four homers, 12 steals and 30 strikeouts to 22 walks.

From April: Why Mariners are sending Clase back to Triple-A

The Mariners enter Friday’s game against the Nationals with a 27-24 record, good enough for a three-game lead over the Texas Rangers (24-27) for first place in the American League West. The Nationals (21-27) are third in the National League East, 14 1/2 games back of the MLB-leading Philadelphia Phillies (37-14).

First pitch for Friday’s series opener is set for 3:45 p.m., with Mariners Radio Network coverage starting at 2:30 with the pregame show on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com. For details on how to stream Mariners broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

More Seattle Mariners coverage

• What should we make of three struggling Mariners additions?

• Video: Bob’s Baseball Breakdown — Where M’s stand after Yankees series

• Mariners add another potential bullpen arm off waivers

• Mariners make three-player trade with Orioles for bullpen help

• Hot start by Seattle Mariners’ Bryan Woo isn’t all about him that’s ‘absurd’

Follow @BrentStecker