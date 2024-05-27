Close
Morosi: It’s ‘exactly the right time’ for Mariners to go all-in on trades

May 27, 2024, 8:26 AM

Ty France of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a home run against Texas on April 25, 2024. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


MLB Network insider Jon Morosi is making no bones about the opportunity the Seattle Mariners are looking at this season.

Why rising Mariners prospect Logan Evans needs to be on your radar

“There is probably no clearer textbook case of when to go for it than right now if you’re the Mariners,” Morosi said Thursday when he joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob for his weekly conversation.

Got your attention, right?

The Mariners (28-26) are in first place in the American League West, at last three games ahead of both the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers and perennially contending Houston Astros, both of which are off to poor starts. Seattle has largely ridden on the back of a stellar pitching staff, which has kept the M’s above .500 despite a slumping offense and some recent woes in the bullpen.

So there’s a clear strength (starting rotation), clear areas to upgrade (offense and bullpen), and a seemingly clear path to the playoffs? Sounds like a recipe for a big MLB trade deadline in a couple months in Seattle.

“I would say as I look around the landscape in MLB, there are very, very, very few teams who in my estimation should be more all-in at the 2024 trade deadline than the Seattle Mariners,” Morosi said. “… Look at the division. You’ve got the defending World Series champion Rangers, who are struggling a bit at least by their standards. The Astros are still finding their way. The Angels are perpetually in a rebuild cycle. And the A’s are not really a concern in terms of winning the division. So it’s all there in front of you. It’s all right there is what I would say.”

Oh, there’s one more thing in the Mariners’ favor: their farm system, which is loaded with young, talented bats who aren’t all that close to the big leagues.

Salk: The trade route for Mariners to capitalize on this year is clear

“The thing is, too, when your farm system is at least decent, which the Mariners’ is, you should be able to play on some players that are not just rentals but actually guys that can upgrade and improve your team for a long time to come,” Morosi said about potential trades. “… You barely missed the playoffs last year, you had a taste of it a couple of years ago, your rotation is excellent and young and relatively healthy, knock on wood. You do not need anything clearer than this to go for it. And for me, it’s exactly the right time.”

Morosi also mentioned some teams and players that could be possible trade fits for the Mariners. Hear that and more in the podcast of the full conversation at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Morosi joins Wyman and Bob weekly (typically 5 p.m. each Thursday) on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com.

