The Seattle Mariners claimed right-hander Eduardo Salazar off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. The 26-year-old pitcher will report to Triple-A Tacoma.

What should we make of 3 struggling Mariners additions?

Salazar made seven starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, posting a 5.61 ERA with 21 strikeouts and 12 walks in 33 2/3 innings. He also made a relief appearance for the Dodgers last Wednesday, allowing an unearned run and three hits in two innings.

The 6-foot-2 Salazar originally signed with the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent from Venezuela in 2017. He made his MLB debut with the Reds last May and appeared in eight games for Cincinnati last season, logging an 8.03 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 12 1/3 innings of relief. Last November, he signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers.

Salazar has made 148 career minor league appearances, including 83 starts. He has a 4.46 ERA in 502 innings at the minor league level, with a 20.3% strikeout rate and 8.6% walk rate.

The Mariners also designated left-handed reliever Sammy Peralta for assignment. The 26-year-old Peralta struggled to a 9.24 ERA in 12 2/3 innings with Triple-A Tacoma this season after Seattle claimed him off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on April 2.

The 6-foot-2 Peralta, an 18th-round pick by the White Sox in 2019, made his MLB debut last May. He made 16 relief appearances with Chicago last season, logging a 4.05 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 20 innings.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• What a potential Mariners trade for an impact bat could look like

• Passan: What Mariners’ big comeback win shows the value of

• Lefko: Are Mariners’ chaotic comebacks their path back to October?

• Watch: Red-hot Dylan Moore slugs 2 HRs at Yankee Stadium

• Is it time for Seattle Mariners to call up hot-hitting prospect from Double-A?

Follow @CameronVanTil