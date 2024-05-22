The last piece of the puzzle for the Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 NFL schedule is finally in place.

Seahawks Schedule: Ranking the 2024 games from hardest to easiest

The Seahawks announced Wednesday afternoon the dates and start times for their three preseason games.

Here’s what it looks like:

• Saturday, Aug. 10: Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m.)

• Saturday, Aug. 17: Seahawks at Tennessee Titans (4 p.m.)

• Saturday, Aug. 24: Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns (7 p.m.)

The Seahawks will have just one home preseason game at Lumen Field, but it will be the last of their exhibition slate.

Seattle will have over two weeks to prepare between the final preseason game and its Week 1 contest at home against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The full Seahawks regular season schedule was released last week. Click here for full details.

The Hawks finished 9-8 in 2023, falling short of the playoffs. The 2024 season will be their first under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

All games on Seattle Sports

Every Seattle Seahawks game is broadcast by Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the flagship stations of the Seahawks Radio Network. Listeners in the Puget Sound can also stream radio coverage on the Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio apps as well as the stations’ respective websites.

Seahawks radio coverage for regular season games begins three hours before kickoff with the pregame show, and games are followed with a three-hour postgame show. Preseason games feature two-hour pregame and postgame shows.

