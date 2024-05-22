NEW YORK (AP) — Clarke Schmidt thought he tipped his pitch to Dylan Moore, who put the Seattle Mariners ahead to stay with a two-run homer in the third inning of a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Woo, Moore lead Seattle Mariners to 6-3 victory over Yankees

Josh Rojas had doubled with one out to become the Mariners’ first runner, and Schmidt said after the game that Rojas had relayed his intent to throw a full-count cutter.

“Obviously tipping is a part of this game and it’s a factor and it’s always in the back of our heads and something that we’re well aware of,” Schmidt said.

He threw a 93.1 mph pitch over the black on the outside of the plate. Moore drove it 386 feet into the left-field seats for a 2-0 lead.

Dylan really wanted the trident first 🔱 pic.twitter.com/46JfHOgY4h — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 21, 2024

“I was able to get the head out and hit it hard,” said Moore, who added an opposite-field solo homer to right in the ninth against Nick Burdi.

Watch: Red-hot Dylan Moore slugs two HRs at Yankee Stadium

Schmidt said Rojas “was definitely, probably relaying some signs there at second and obviously it paid off for them. They got two runs on it. But I was able to make adjustments after we saw the video and just part of the game. Another factor in it.”

"Get really close to your TV right here…" 🧐 Was Josh Rojas able to pick up Clarke Schmidt's pitch grips during last night's Yankees-Mariners game?@CY24_7 breaks down what he saw on #MLBCentral ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jSizr5rNBw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 22, 2024

Are the M’s relaying tipped pitches?

On Wednesday’s edition of Brock and Salk, host Mike Salk asked Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports, who has been covering the series at Yankee Stadium, if the Mariners could be relaying tipped pitches.

“It’s entirely possible,” Drayer responded. “I think that they are pretty savvy at that. I have not heard anything about it, but it would not surprise me.”

Salk then had some fun at the expense of the Yankees and their fans after Drayer’s response.

“It’s the only way a Mariner could possibly have hit a home run against the Yankees. He must have had some help,” Salk said sarcastically. “There’s no other way it could have happened, because after all, (Schmidt) is a Yankee wearing those pinstripes.”

Seattle Sports staff wrote the second half of this post.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• What a potential Mariners trade for an impact bat could look like

• Is it time Mariners call up hot-hitting prospect from Double-A?

• Passan: What Mariners’ big comeback win shows the value of

• Lefko: Are Mariners’ chaotic comebacks their path back to October?

• Does this explain why Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez isn’t hitting for power?