SEATTLE MARINERS

Did Mariners relay tipped pitch on Moore HR, or are Yankees paranoid?

May 22, 2024, 9:52 AM | Updated: 11:20 am

Seattle Mariners Dylan Moore Josh Rojas...

Dylan Moore of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run with Josh Rojas at Yankee Stadium. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

(Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS AND SEATTLE SPORTS STAFF


Staff report

NEW YORK (AP) — Clarke Schmidt thought he tipped his pitch to Dylan Moore, who put the Seattle Mariners ahead to stay with a two-run homer in the third inning of a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Woo, Moore lead Seattle Mariners to 6-3 victory over Yankees

Josh Rojas had doubled with one out to become the Mariners’ first runner, and Schmidt said after the game that Rojas had relayed his intent to throw a full-count cutter.

“Obviously tipping is a part of this game and it’s a factor and it’s always in the back of our heads and something that we’re well aware of,” Schmidt said.

He threw a 93.1 mph pitch over the black on the outside of the plate. Moore drove it 386 feet into the left-field seats for a 2-0 lead.

“I was able to get the head out and hit it hard,” said Moore, who added an opposite-field solo homer to right in the ninth against Nick Burdi.

Watch: Red-hot Dylan Moore slugs two HRs at Yankee Stadium

Schmidt said Rojas “was definitely, probably relaying some signs there at second and obviously it paid off for them. They got two runs on it. But I was able to make adjustments after we saw the video and just part of the game. Another factor in it.”

Are the M’s relaying tipped pitches?

On Wednesday’s edition of Brock and Salk, host Mike Salk asked Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports, who has been covering the series at Yankee Stadium, if the Mariners could be relaying tipped pitches.

“It’s entirely possible,” Drayer responded. “I think that they are pretty savvy at that. I have not heard anything about it, but it would not surprise me.”

Salk then had some fun at the expense of the Yankees and their fans after Drayer’s response.

“It’s the only way a Mariner could possibly have hit a home run against the Yankees. He must have had some help,” Salk said sarcastically. “There’s no other way it could have happened, because after all, (Schmidt) is a Yankee wearing those pinstripes.”

Seattle Sports staff wrote the second half of this post.

Seattle Mariners comeback New York Yankees...

