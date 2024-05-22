With their first draft pick under new coach Mike Macdonald last month, the Seattle Seahawks took a potential game-wrecking defensive tackle in Byron Murphy II.

The 6-foot-1, 297-pound Murphy was a big-time disruptor at Texas, where he posted five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss last season while helping anchor a stout Longhorns defense. He has a unique combination of strength and explosiveness, which could allow him to make an immediate impact on Seattle’s defense as a rookie.

Yet that’s not the only reason for optimism. During Monday’s edition of Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard said there are additional factors that could give Murphy an advantage over some recent Seahawks first-round picks.

Huard pointed to the fact that Murphy is joining perhaps the best and most experienced position group on the team. Seattle’s defensive line already includes Leonard Williams, Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins, who have a combined 33 years of NFL experience. Last season, those four players totaled a combined 20 sacks and 24 tackles for loss.

“I don’t think there’s much debate – he goes to the strongest room on this roster,” Huard said. “There is so much experience in there, and then there (are some guys) that just got some dog in them. … And I think Leonard will be just an awesome sounding board of being a technician and using all of those gifts.”

Huard also thinks Murphy could have a major chip on his shoulder this season after not being invited to the NFL Players Association’s Rookie Premiere event, which took place last weekend in Los Angeles. The first three defensive players selected in the draft were edge rusher Laiatu Latu at No. 15 overall, Murphy at No. 16, and edge rusher Dallas Turner at No. 17. Latu and Turner both got invites to the Rookie Premiere, but not Murphy. Murphy reacted to it with a social media post on Saturday.

“He’s got a big old rock on his shoulder. Not even a chip. He’s pretty ticked right now about how forgotten he is in this rookie class,” Huard said. “… Did Byron Murphy get the invite? Nope. Did Latu? Yes. Did Dallas Turner? Yes. Has Byron noticed all those things? Yep. Is he pretty ticked about it? You bet he is.

“So there’s a nice, big, old chip on his shoulder – plus a tremendous supporting cast – that I think give him some rocket fuel of maybe making an impact as a first-rounder we haven’t seen in a while.”

