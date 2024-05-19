Close
Disputed penalty costs Sounders lead in 1-1 draw with Whitecaps

May 18, 2024, 10:09 PM | Updated: 10:13 pm

Seattle Sounders goalie Stefan Frei...

Stefan Frei during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, and the Vancouver Whitecaps salvaged a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

Seattle Sounders 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1: Box Score

Gauld’s tying goal came following a lengthy video review where referee Victor Rivas and video official Pierre-Luc Lauziere determined Seattle defender Nouhou committed a handball inside the penalty area in the 90th minute.

Gauld sent Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei the wrong direction with his left-footed shot for his fourth goal of the season. Gauld also scored against the Sounders in a 2-0 win last month.

Seattle’s Jordan Morris scored his second of the year in the opening minutes of the match but the Sounders will feel it was a harsh penalty decision that cost them the chance at three points. Seattle was trying to complete a six-point week and pick up wins over its two Cascadia rivals after winning in Portland last weekend.

Instead, the Sounders remain with just one victory at home so far this season.

The Sounders nearly picked up a late winner as designated player Pedro de la Vega had a shot hit the post in the final seconds of the match. De la Vega entered in the 76th minute for his first appearance since March 2 when suffered a hamstring injury against Austin FC. He also had a header hit the crossbar in the 82nd minute.

Morris’ goal came off a scramble in the penalty area in the ninth minute. Alex Roldan’s initial shot was saved by Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, but was pushed right toward Morris and his left-footed shot found net. His only other goal this season came on April 6 against Montreal.

After losing its last two league matches, both on the road, the Whitecaps earned a point with the late draw. But Vancouver has not won since beating Seattle on April 20 and scored just two goals in its last five MLS games.

While Vancouver gets to go home this week, it doesn’t get much easier. After a midweek home game against Calvary FC in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals, the Whitecaps host Lionel Messi and Eastern Conference-leading Inter Miami next Saturday.

