Buhner Buzz Night is Back!

In May of 1994, avid Jay Buhner fans lined up outside the Kingdome to get their heads shaved for free entry into the game…well the Mariners are bringing it back to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this iconic moment! On Thursday, June 13 you can head over to the “Buzz shop” at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, and shave your head – even Jay Buhner himself will be on deck to shave a few heads!

Or show up bald and beautiful – to earn a FREE ticket to the game and a Buhner Buzz T-shirt. Find more information here.

If you’d like to participate but don’t want to shave your head, you can still snag a ticket and T-shirt for $19 here or at the pregame event on June 13. Keeping the party going with the return of the Bone Yard at the ballpark – a special seating section for you and your bald buddies! Or anyone else who wants to tag along for the fun. Visit Mariners.com/Buzz for more info!

Wyman & Bob will be broadcasting live from Victory Hall from 2:00p-6:00p.